Today’s featured activities offer exploration into different topics for all ages.
Family Day
The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho, 300 S. Capital Ave., holds its free Family Day from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Family Day allows attendees to explore the world or contemporary art with hands-on projects. The current exhibit is Art Collective, which displays art by eastern Idaho artists and organizations. Visit theartmuseum.org or call 208-524-7777.
”Let ‘Er Rot!”
This week’s class for the 2019 Organic Gardening Class season is Healthy Soil II: For Healthier Soil “Let ‘Er Rot!” It covers the use of mulch, compost, covering crops and more. The class is held from 10 a.m.-noon in Room 211 in the Center for Higher Education Building of the University Place, Science Center Drive. Visit ifcga.org, call 208-524-0383 or email growifcga@gmail.com.
Lawson fly tying demo
Mike Lawson is the featured fly tier for today’s demonstration at Jimmy’s All Seasons Angler, 275 A St. Lawson is very knowledgeable of Henry’s Fork and as a retailer, author and conservationist, has become a local icon. Owners of his publications are encouraged to bring books for a signature. His demonstration runs from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Call 208-524-7160 or visit jimmysflyshop.com.
”Archimedes: Science and Innovations”
The Museum of Idaho’s newest exhibition, “Archimedes: Science and Innovations,” is open at 200 N. Eastern Ave. This exhibit celebrates Archimedes, the Greek mathematician whose inventions changed the course of human history, and showcases over 60 items, including reconstructions of former technology. The museum is open from 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $12 for adults, $11 for seniors (62+), $10 for youth (4-17) and college students with ID. Visit museumofidaho.org or call 208-522-1400.