Join the community in coming together to meet and compete with our first responders, greet animals and their keepers at the zoo, or to groove with country and folk jams.
Beat the Heat
From 10 a.m.-noon, the Idaho Falls Police Department hosts Beat the Heat at the Skyline High School track near Grizzly Avenue and Blue Sky Drive. Children aged kindergarten through eighth grade are invited to come compete in the Idaho POST Fitness test alongside police officers. The tests include vertical jumps, sit ups, push ups, a 300-meter sprint and a 1.5-mile run. The event is free, but registration is required at idahofallsidaho.gov/1408/Beat-the-Heat. Children need to wear athletic attire and sunscreen and are encouraged to bring a water bottle. There is also police equipment on display and booths and activities supplied by community partners.
Special Enrichment Day
The Idaho Falls Zoo’s Special Enrichment Day shows how zookeepers care for the animals with toys, activities and feedings. This event is from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and is free with paid admission. Admission fees are $7.50 for adults (13-61), $6 for seniors (62+), $4.50 for children 4-12 and free for children under 3. Visit idahofallszoo.org for more information.
Cut-A-Thon
To support the Ronald McDonald House Charity of Idaho, Salon h.davis hosts a Cut-A-Thon. There is food, raffles and discounted services. Haircuts are $10, and waxes are $8. It is an additional $5 to have hair washed and styled. The facility is also collecting wish list items. These items can be viewed at gifthero.com. The salon can be reached at 208-523-1208 and is located at 3544 E. 17th St., Suite 101.
Live music
Our area has a few bands visiting today. At noon, the Hawkstar Listener Lunch features Dylan Jakobsen performing at No Limit Guitar Company at 2995 E. 17th St. There is free pizza and soda. The Celt Pub at 398 W. Broadway features folk music band Tail Light Rebellion at 9:30 p.m. Attendees to this night performance need to be 21 and older with ID. There is no cover charge for either concert. Jakobsen’s music is online at dylanjakobsen.com. Tunes for Tail Light Rebellion are online at tail-light-rebellion.bandcamp.com.
Rigby events
The Rigby Fair is in its last day at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. The fair opens at 9 a.m. with an craft fair and food vendors. Alongside the fair is the annual Early Iron Festival. The festival, running from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., features all modes of transportation on display. Other offerings include live entertainment, a pin-up contest and raffle. Participant registration starts at 7 a.m. until the start of the show. For information on the festival, call 208-719-6882, 208-538-5455 or 208-745-0400.