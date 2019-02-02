Folk music
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band member John McEuen and The String Wizards are performing at the Colonial Theater, 450 A St., at 7:30 p.m. This performance takes attendees on a 50-year journey through the years of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band with photographs, films and tunes. Tickets range from $25-$40. Visit idahofallsarts.org/john-mceuen or call 208-522-0471 for more information and tickets. Tickets are also available at the Idaho Falls Arts Council at 498 A St. from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Gardening class
“Weed it and Reap!” is from 10 a.m.-noon in Room 211 of the Center for Higher Education Building at University Place, Science Center Drive. As part of a weekly series running through March 16, this free class discusses how to control weeds, their impact on soil health and herbicide overspray damage. This forum is led by the University of Idaho’s Don Morishita. Call 208-524-0383, visit ifcga.org or email growifcga@gmail.com.
Fly-tying demo
This week’s featured fly tier is John Hull. His free demonstration takes place at 275 A St. from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Visit facebook.com/jimmysflyshop or call 208-524-7160.
Free admission
The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho, 300 S. Capital Ave., has free admission today from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. The current exhibit is Art Collective, which displays art by eastern Idaho artists and organizations. Visit theartmuseum.org or call 208-524-7777.
Mud Club
Diane Earnest holds her Mud Club class for ages 4-9 at 11 a.m. at The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho, 300 S. Capital Ave. Children will learn about clay and get the chance to create their own pottery pieces. Participants 4-6 need to be accompanied by an adult. The class is $10 for TAM members, $15 for nonmembers. Register at theartmuseum.org/Products/mud-club-february-2 or call 208-524-7777.
Swing Junction Big Band Dance
The monthly Swing Junction Big Band Dance is at 9 p.m. at the American Legion, 485 Constitution Way. A lesson precedes the dance at 8 p.m. The cost is $7 for the lesson and dance, $5 for the dance only. Visit swingjunction.blogspot.com.
‘60 Years of Barbie’
The Collector’s Corner Museum’s feature exhibition is “60 Years of Barbie” to commemorate the popular toy commodity, along with its permanent display of over 125 collections. This exhibit runs through Aug. 24 at 900 John Adams Parkway. The museum is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors and students, and free for children under 4. Call 208-528-9900.