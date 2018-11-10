Prepare for Christmas with unique, homemade gifts.
Boutique and l uncheon
The annual Christmas Boutique and Salad Bar Luncheon runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Blackfoot Methodist Church, 168 S. University Ave. Their boutique includes homemade goods. To attend the luncheon, the cost is $10. The public is welcome.
Beaux Cadeaux
The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho’s Beaux Cadeaux runs from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at 300 S. Capital Ave. The holiday shopping event includes work by local artisans. Admission is free, and proceeds benefit the museum. Visit theartmuseum.org or call 208-524-7777.
Santa’s Wonderland
Santa arrives at Cabela’s, 3693 South 25th East, at 5 p.m. The kickoff event runs until 8 p.m. A full schedule of events, including the Wonderland’s unveiling, entertainment and more, is available at tinyurl.com/FacebookSantasWonderland or call 208-932-2900.
Holiday Fair
Hope Lutheran, 2071 12th St., holds its annual Holiday Fair with over 25 booths and exhibits. The event runs from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. with refreshments available. Visit tinyurl.com/HopeLutheranFair.
Craft fair
Rigby High School’s Craft and Vendor Fair runs from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at 3833 E. Rigby High Lane. Visit facebook.com/RigbyHighSchoolCraftFair.
The Art of Violin
Timothy Fain performs at 7:30 p.m. at the Colonial Theater, 450 A St. Fain obtained notoriety as a soloist in “The Black Swan.” Tickets are available at ifsymphony.org, and seating costs range from $7.50-$40.
Altwave
The Celt, 398 W. Broadway, features Altwave performing rock and alternative songs from 9:30 p.m. to midnight. Attendees need to be 21+, and there is no entrance fee. Call 208-881-5128 or visit celtpub.com.
”Discover Steampunk”
The Museum of Idaho features “Discover Steampunk: A Fantastical Hands-On Adventure” at 200 N. Eastern Ave. Gaining inspiration from industrial steam-powered machinery, this exhibit incorporates science, art, technology and history. The museum is open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission fees are as follows: $12 for adults, $11 for seniors (62+), $10 for youth (4-17) and college students with ID. Running through Thursday is the steampunk art exhibit, a special gallery presented by MOI and The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho. Call 208-522-1400 or visit museumofidaho.org, imagineexhibitions.com/exhibitions/discover-steampunk.