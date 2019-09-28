Downtown events
Downtown Idaho Falls holds two events today. Ladies Shopping Day starts at 10 a.m. at Great Harvest Bread, 360 A St. The shopping event includes passports with coupons and offers from downtown retailers, restaurants and salons. Oktoberfest is on the 300 block of Park Avenue from 3-9 p.m. with Sawtooth Brewing, street games, Bavarian foods and dancing. Visit downtownidahofalls.com.
"Darwin & Dinosaurs"
The Museum of Idaho presents "Darwin & Dinosaurs" in their new exhibition hall. Alongside the casts of 14 species of dinosaurs, this event features items from Charles Darwin's life, work and voyage that inspired "On the Origin of Species." Admission is $12 for adults, $11 for seniors (62+), $10 for youth (4-17) and college students with ID. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. This feature exhibit is available until May 31. Visit museumofidaho.org or call 208-522-1400.
Gun show
The annual Lewis Clark Trader Gun Show is from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Shilo Inn Convention Center, 780 Lindsay Blvd. Call 208-553-0893.
National Public Lands Day
Today is free entrance day at all national parks. Area parks include Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve, Grand Teton National Park and Yellowstone National Park. Visit nps.gov for information on all national parks and offerings.
- Craters of the Moon hosts the last of their "Walks and Talks" with "Patio Talks" at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and "Cave Walk" at 1 p.m. "Patio Talks" includes 15-minute presentations about the natural and cultural history of the park. Attendees are asked to meet at the visitor center patio tent. "Cave Walk" begins at 1 p.m. and is a 1-mile hike into a lava tube. Hikers are asked to meet at the Cave Area trailhead, wear sturdy shoes, bring a flashlight and cave permit. Call 208-527-1335. No reservations are required.
- Grand Teton National Park holds the last of their season activities with the Swan Lake 3-mile ranger-guided hike at 9 a.m.; Map Chat at 10:30 a.m., which is a 30-minute talk about the park's geologic history; a 3-mile ranger-guided hike to Taggart Lake at 1:30 p.m.; the Murie Home Tour at 2:30 p.m., which typically lasts an hour to learn about the ranch and the Murie family's conservation work; "Wildlife at Willow Flats" is a drop-in discussion from 11 a.m. to noon about the park's wildlife and locations to possibly see the animals in the fall; and Teton Topics at 2 p.m. in the Colter Boy Visitor Center Auditorium, which is a 30-minute discussion about the park's natural and cultural history. Reservations are not required. Hikers are asked to dress appropriately, bring water, binoculars, camera, sunscreen, insect repellent and rain gear. Call 307-739-3399.
- Yellowstone National Park holds an array of events at the Madison Information Station, Norris Geyser Basin Museum, Canyon Visitor Education Center, Fishing Bridge, Mammoth Hot Springs, Old Faithful and the Grizzly and Wolf Discovery Center throughout the weekend. To view all activities, visit nps.gov/yell/planyourvisit/calendar.htm.