End the week with calming flute melodies, the sounds of Sousa and science.
Red Dress Concert
The Idaho Falls Symphony and Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center present the annual Red Dress Concert. "Native Legends" starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Civic Center for the Performing Arts, 501 S. Holmes Ave. Native American flute soloist R. Carlos Nakai is performing. Tickets range from $7.50-$15, depending on seating preferences. Tickets are available online at ifsymphony.org.
Sousa Concert
The BYU-Idaho Symphony presents its annual Sousa Concert, featuring flutist Nadine Luke. Luke is performing Peter Senchuk's Concerto for Flute and Wind Ensemble. In addition, there are dances, marches and patriotic tributes. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $6, $3 for BYU-Idaho students. Event dress is required. Tickets are available online at byui.edu.
"Water-wise Gardening"
Questioning when your plants need rehydrated? The Idaho Falls Community Garden Association has answers. This class runs from 10 a.m.-noon in Room 211 of the Center for Higher Education Building at University Place, Science Center Drive. Irrigation methods for water conservation and soil and plant health will be discussed. Call 208-524-0383, visit ifcga.org, or email growifcga@gmail.com.
‘60 Years of Barbie’
The Collector’s Corner Museum’s feature exhibition is “60 Years of Barbie” to commemorate the popular toy commodity, along with its permanent display of over 125 collections. This exhibit runs through Aug. 24 at 900 John Adams Parkway. The museum is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors and students, and free for children under 4. Call 208-528-9900.
”Archimedes: Science and Innovations”
The Museum of Idaho’s newest exhibition, “Archimedes: Science and Innovations,” is open at 200 N. Eastern Ave. This exhibit celebrates Archimedes, the Greek mathematician whose inventions changed the course of human history, and showcases over 60 items, including reconstructions of former technology. The museum is open from 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $12 for adults, $11 for seniors (62+), $10 for youth (4-17) and college students with ID. Visit museumofidaho.org or call 208-522-1400.