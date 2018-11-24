Even with the lack of snow, the Christmas season is in full swing with local ceremonies starting this afternoon.
Tree lighting
The Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation holds its annual Tree Lighting Ceremony starting at 3 p.m. at Civitan Plaza, corner of B Street and Park Avenue. The ceremony includes live entertainment by Country Line, a Santa arrival celebration, hot chocolate, horse-drawn trolley rides and a tribute to the U.S. Armed Forces with the Color Guard and national anthem to be performed by Michelle Ziel Dingman. Visit downtownidahofalls.com or follow the corporation on Facebook, facebook.com/IFDDC.
Winter Light Parade
The city of Ammon's Winter Light Parade and Gazebo Lighting at McCowin Park begins with a parade at 6 p.m. The gazebo will be lit following the conclusion of the parade. Santa is also in attendance. Donations of clothing items, food and gifts are being accepted for the Idaho Humanitarian Center. Follow the city of Ammon on Facebook, facebook.com/cityofammon, for a parade map and additional information.
Santa’s Wonderland
Santa's Wonderland continues at Cabela’s, 3693 South 25th East. The event runs from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. For more information on events, including pictures with Santa and crafts, visit tinyurl.com/FacebookSantasWonderland or call 208-932-2900.
"The Forgotten Carols"
"The Forgotten Carols" starts at 2:30 p.m. at the Idaho Falls Civic Center for the Performing Arts, 501 S. Holmes Ave. Tickets range from $17.35-$39.50 and can be purchased at eventbrite.com. The box office opens one hour prior to showtime. Doors open at 2 p.m. The show is recommended for children 5 and older and lasts two-and-a-half hours. Children 2 and under are not permitted.
Veterans exhibit
Through Dec. 29, the Collectors’ Corner Museum features its Veterans Appreciation Exhibit, which includes a military feature exhibit along with its permanent display of more than 125 collections. The museum is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. General admission is $5 with a discount for seniors at $4, and veterans are admitted at no cost. Call 208-528-9900 for more information.