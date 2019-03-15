Find your lucky leprecon in Historic Downtown Idaho Falls at the St. Paddy's Day on Park celebration, and end the night with some blues and rock tunes at The Celt Pub.
St. Paddy's Day on Park
The Downtown Development Corporation's St. Patrick Day's celebration runs from 5-10 p.m. on Park Avenue in between A Street and Broadway. Live entertainment is provided by the Pipes & Drums band. Attendees can enjoy beer from Idaho Brewing and a bratwurst. Visit downtownidahofalls.com.
Live music
Mean Red Spyder performs at The Celt Pub, 398 W. Broadway. Their performance begins at 9:30 p.m. Attendees must be 21 and over, and admission is free. Visit facebook.com and search "Mean Red Spyder" to listen to their music or see other performance dates.
ARTitorium
The ARTitorium on Broadway has $3 admission through March 24 and an array of activities running from Monday to Friday. Along with their Green Galore theme throughout March, specifics activities are designated daily for $1. The center is designed for children 0-12 and includes interactive, hands-on activities. ARTitorium hours are 5-8:30 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Visit artitoriumonbroadway.org or call 208-552-1080.
Art exhibition
The Idaho Falls National Exhibition is an annual juried exhibit at the Willard Arts Center, 450 A St. The exhibit allowed nationwide artists from all mediums to submit their work and was judged by Joanna Barnum. Selections can be viewed at idahofallsarts.org/2019-juried-selections. The studio is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. Attendees may enter through the Colonial Theater or the Ticket Office. Visit idahofallsarts.org or call 208-524-0471.
Chrome at the Dome
The 2019 Chrome at the Dome runs from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Holt Arena in Pocatello. Admission is $5; children under 12 are free. Cash is only accepted at the ticket window. Chrome at the Dome is in its 13th year and features a multitude of motorcycles and vehicles. Visit chromeinthedome.com.