Folk dance
Brigham Young University’s International Folk Dance Ensemble is performing at 7 p.m. at the Idaho Falls Civic Center for the Performing Arts, 501 S. Holmes Ave. “Journey: A World of Dance and Music” introduces attendees to the world of folk dance and song. Tickets range from $20-35 at the door. Advance purchases can be made online at idahofallsarts.org/journey---byu-international-folk-dance-ensemble. The box office for the Idaho Falls Arts Council is open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at 498 A St. They can be reached by phone at 208-522-0471.
Family Fun
From 10 a.m.-6 p.m., the Family Fun Fair continues at the Pinecrest Event Center, 560 E. Anderson St. This event is geared for the whole family and includes toddler carnival games, vendors and interactive activities. Admission is $5. Visit facebook.com/PinecrestEC.
Fly tying demo
First-time demonstrator Aaron Freed is the featured fly tier at Jimmy All Season Angler, 275 A St. The demonstration starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 12:30 p.m. This event is free to attend. Visit jimmysflyshop.com, call 208-524-7160 or visit Facebook @jimmysflyshop, which includes a short biography on Freed.
Gardening series
The Idaho Falls Community Garden Association’s weekly class continues with “Get Growing!” The class runs from 10 a.m.-noon in Room 211 of the Center for Higher Education Building at University Place, Science Center Drive. Participants will learn about starting seeds and transplant basics. Visit ifcga.org, call 208-524-0383 or email growifcga@gmail.com.
”Archimedes: Science and Innovations”
The Museum of Idaho’s newest exhibition, “Archimedes: Science and Innovations,” is open at 200 N. Eastern Ave. This exhibit celebrates Archimedes, the Greek mathematician whose inventions changed the course of human history, and showcases over 60 items, including reconstructions of former technology. The museum is open from 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $12 for adults, $11 for seniors (62+), $10 for youth (4-17) and college students with ID. Visit museumofidaho.org or call 208-522-1400.