Ninth annual Grand Teton Gunfights
The ninth annual Grand Teton Gunfights are scheduled at the Eagle Rock Outlaws Hideout, 10648 North 25th East. The event runs from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. today and 8 a.m.-noon Sunday. Spectators are admitted free to see the fastest gunslingers in the country. The family friendly event is set in the late 1800s with participants dressed in Old West clothing and aliases attributing to the theme. There are door prizes, a gun raffle and silent auction. Contact Renegade at 208-881-8229, email eaglerockoutlaws@hotmail.com or visit tinyurl.com/FacebookEagleRockOutlaws for information.
Hot Classic Nights
Rigby’s 15th annual Hot Classic Nights Car Show and Drags begin at noon at Rigby City Park, featuring the Midnight Muscle Car Club. Registration is open for the drag races from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. The cost is $25 to register. This event benefits the Meals on Wheels program. Visit facebook.com/RigbyHotClassicNights for information on the event. Call Todd Stowell in regard to the races at 208-589-6600.
Atomic Days
The 37th annual Atomic Days “We Came, We Saw, We Conquered” continues today in Arco. Today’s family friendly event includes a parade, vendors, a kids zone, volleyball, a rodeo and water kickball. To view a full list of events or register for one of the many activities, visit facebook.com/AtomicDays.
Moonfest
Craters if the Moon in Arco commemorate the 50th anniversary of astronauts walking on the moon with a demonstration on the similar surface of the national monument. A variety of activities are held throughout the day with a presentation by astronaut John Phillips, youth activities and telescope viewing. Events take place at the Robert Limbert Visitor Center from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the Lava Flow Campground Amphitheater from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Due to recent GPS errors, note that the visitor center at 1266 Craters Loop Road is located just off U.S. Highway 20/26/93 and is not accessed via any unpaved roads. View the press release at nps.gov/crmo/learn/news/moonfest-celebration-set-for-july-20.htm. Craters of the Moon staff can also be reached by phone at 208-527-1300.
Sawtooth Mountain Mama Arts and Craft Fair
The 43rd annual Arts and Crafts Fair held by the Stanley Mountain Mamas is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. near the junction of Highway 21 and 75 in Stanley. This bazaar features 140 Northwestern artists and craftsman. There is also live entertainment and food vendors. One of today’s offerings is the Third annual Cookie Contest. Proceeds benefit community services, organizations and scholarships. The fair continues tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit sawtoothmountainmamas.com.