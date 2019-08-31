If you’re looking to avoid the traffic and the camping crowd, we’ve spotlighted these area events to fulfill the long weekend.
Eastern Idaho State Fair
The Eastern Idaho State Fair enters its second day, running from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. in Blackfoot. Kicking off the day is the annual parade on the corner of Rich Street and Shilling Street, ending at Alice Street. Animals are open for viewing throughout the fair with multiple vendors and carnival rides. Visit funatthefair.com/entertainment/daily-schedule for a schedule of events. The fair runs through Sept. 7.
Labor Day Festival
Free activities are available at Cabela’s today, including a ring toss and face painting. Families are invited to a variety of their offerings and a few seminars titled “Tailgate Cooking” and “Camp Cooking.” There are giveaways and vendors in attendance at the two-day event. This event runs from noon-5 p.m. today and noon-4 p.m. Sunday. More information and a full schedule of events can be viewed at tinyurl.com/y36wpxx3.
Back to School Breakfast
The Ririe Community and Senior Center hold their Back to School Breakfast from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 395 Main St. The community breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, eggs and hashbrowns with a beverage. The cost is $6 for adults and $3 for attendees 12 and under. Call 208-538-7313 for information.
Sidewalk Sale
The Collectors Corner Museum, 900 John Adams Parkway, holds the final day of their sidewalk sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The museum holds an array of items with select collections available for purchase. Monies donated or items purchased benefit the museum. More information is available by calling 208-528-9900.
Elk Education
Harriman State Park is holding the Campfire Program “Elk Education” from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Before elk activity increases in the park, officials would like to educate individuals on their activities and nature. Afterward, attendees can hike to Thurman Ridge for possible viewing. Anyone looking to hike is encouraged to dress warm, bring water, a flashlight and comfortable shoes. Information is online at facebook.com/harriman.park.
Chris Hunt meet and greet
Author and fisherman Chris Hunt is at Barnes and Noble from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hunt is the author of “Catching Yellowstone’s Wild Trout” and is available for discussion and book signing. Visit facebook.com/BNGrandTeton for information.