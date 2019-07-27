Downtown Idaho Falls offers family friendly events for the artist, collector, foodie and general shopper.
Eagle Rock Art Festival
The Eagle Rock Art Guild holds their 65th annual Sidewalk Art Festival along the Riverwalk, Memorial Drive. This vendor event runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. today and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The festival features original artwork from local, regional and national artists, and local food vendors. Admission is free. Visit downtownidahofalls.com/event/2019-eagle-rock-art-guild-65th-annual-sidewalk-art.
Taste of Downtown
The 300 block of Park Avenue holds the fifth annual outdoor eating event Taste of Downtown. Restaurant tasting tickets are $1 each with taste prices varying 1-5 tickets. The event includes live music, and breweries are in attendance. Tastings run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit downtownidahofalls.com.
Farmers market
The Idaho Falls Farmers Market continues from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Memorial Drive. The market has locally grown fruits and vegetables, bread, pastries, plants, handcrafted items and specialty meats. The market runs every Saturday through October. Visit idahofallsfarmersmarket.org, call 208-339-3230 or email idahofallsfarmersmarket@gmail.com. Their website includes a list of vendors and updates.
Menors Ferry Day
Menors Ferry Day is in Grand Teton National Park from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the historic Menors Ferry located in Moose, Wyo. The event focuses on Bill Menor, the proprietor who once lived at Menors Ferry and operated the only safe ferry crossing of the Snake River until 1927. Historical activities such as spinning demonstrations, music, interpretations and walking tours are scheduled. The event is free to park visitors. Visit facebook.com, @GrandTetonAssociation.
Archery Shoot and Tournament
Pebble Creek Ski Area in Inkom holds the Third annual 3D Archery Shoot & Tournament. The event runs today and Sunday with adult and child courses. The event is open to the public. The price per day is $15 for participants 12 and older and $10 for attendees under 12. Individuals may enter or three shooters can make a class. Classes are for bow hunters, open, traditional, male, female and youth. Chair lift rides start at 8 a.m. and run until 2 p.m. The cost for the lift is $10 for adults, $5 for children. The lodge is open for food and beverages during shoot hours, and camping is available in the ski area parking lot. Contact the Pocatello Field Archers at 208-251-3763 or Pebble Creek Ski Area at 208-775-4452.