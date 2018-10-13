Today provides women with full attention, community companionship and relaxation with local offerings.
Women’s expo
East Idaho’s 10th annual What Today’s Women Want Expo is from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Shilo Inn, 780 Lindsay Blvd. This expo focuses on women’s health, beauty, fashion and wellbeing. Admission is $5. Visit tinyurl.com/FacebookWhatToday-sWomenWant.
Ladies day
The Downtown Development Corporation hosts Ladies’ Shopping Days Downtown, starting at 10 a.m. at Great Harvest Bread, 360 A St. The event includes coupons and offers to various downtown businesses, a raffle and a gift registry that the corporation will mail to the indicated party. Visit downtownidahofalls.com/event/ladies-shopping-days-downtown-2.
Fundraiser dinner
A spaghetti fundraiser dinner for The Shepherd’s Inn Pregnancy Support Center runs from 5-7 p.m. at Christ the King Hall, at the corner of 17th Street and Woodruff Avenue. Tickets are $5 per person or $20 for a family. Visit shepherdsinn.org. Raffle tickets can also be purchased on the website or at the event.
Symphony concert
“The Influence of Jazz,” a Mountain View Hospital Breast Cancer Awareness Concert, is at 7:30 p.m. at the Colonial Theater, 450 A St. There is a pre-concert discussion preceding at 6:30 p.m. Tickets range from $7.50-$40, depending on seating preferences. Visit ifsymphony.org for tickets.
Railshow
The Eagle Rock Railroad Historical Society 2018 Railshow is from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. today and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday at the Idaho Falls Recreation Center, 520 Memorial Drive. This annual event includes model railroads, a LEGO layout and vendors. Admission is $3 with a canned food donation, $4 without. Children under 10 are admitted at no cost. Visit sites.google.com/site/eaglerockrrhistoricalsociety/railshow-2016.
”King Lear”
National Theatre Live returns with “King Lear” at 7 p.m. at the MC Theater, 271 W. Broadway. Tickets are $12 for students, and $20 for general admission. Visit idahofallsarts.org/national-theatre-live-2018-19.
Kids’ day
The Idaho Falls Goodwill hosts Kids’ Day from 1-4 p.m. at 540 E. 17th St. The event includes face painting, balloon animals, bowling and more. Admission is free. Call 208-701-7010.
Farmers market
The Idaho Falls Farmers Market continues from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Memorial Drive. The market has locally grown fruits and vegetables, bread, pastries, plants, handcrafted items and specialty meats. The market runs every Saturday through October. Visit idahofallsfarmersmarket.org, call 208-339-3230 or email idahofallsfarmersmarket@gmail.com. Their website includes a list of vendors and updates.