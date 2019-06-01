Wildflower Walk
Craters of the Moon in Arco holds its Wildflower Walk from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Former park ranger Doug Owen leads the 2-mile walk that will introduce participants to a variety of different habitats and introduce them to a number of plant species. Donations to the Natural History Association to support transportation assistance for area schools are appreciated. Reservations are limited. Contact the park at 208-527-1335 or email crmo_information@nps.gov to reserve a spot. The next walk will take place on June 8.
Beer Fest
Mountain Brewers Beer Fest returns to Sandy Downs Race Track, 6855 South 15th East, from noon-5 p.m. Including hundreds of beer samples, vendors and live entertainment, the 25th annual beer celebration is open to attendees 21 and over. Tickets are $40; designated driver tickets are $10. Tickets may be purchased online until 2 p.m. at northamericanbrewers.org, and there will be no purchase option at the gate. Local vendors Frosty Gator, Idaho Brewing Company, Marcellar’s, Tap-N-Fill and Snow Eagle Brewery will also have a limited supply of tickets. Proceeds benefit local charities.
Performance at the Colonial
The Dance Collaborative, a professional-level dance squad, performs their 10th annual show at the Colonial Theater, 450 A St. This year it is titled “Forces — The Power That Moves Us.” The performance is a compilation of choreography involving a variety of forces that affect aspects of human life. This year’s performance benefits ‘SHE: Style Her Empowered’, an organization that provides uniforms for the girls in Togo, Africa. Tickets are $10 for general admission with a discount of $2 available to students, seniors and military. Visit idahofallsarts.org/forces, call 208-522-0471 or visit the box office, 498 A St, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Free fishing
The state of Wyoming offers free fishing today. This excludes Yellowstone National Park and the Wind River Reservation. All regulations remain in effect, and information can be found online at wgfd.wyo.gov. Rendezvous Park near Wilson holds a “how to” fish event from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., in conjunction with the Fish and Game offering.