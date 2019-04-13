James Judd performance
Stand-up storyteller and NPR radio personality James Judd is visiting the Colonial Theater, 450 A St., at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $20-$35, depending on seating preferences. For tickets or related information, visit idahofallsarts.org/james-judd, call 208-522-0471 or visit the box office at 498 A St. between 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Gem and Mineral Show
With over 40 exhibitions, the 55th annual Gem and Mineral Show returns to the Idaho Falls Recreation Center, Memorial Drive and B Street. The show runs from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. today and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Demonstrations include faceting, knapping, wire wrapping and opal and rock polishing. Among the vendors, exhibits and demonstrations are kids' games, auctions and drawings. Visit ifrockhounds.com.
'Catch the Wellness Wave'
The Senior Living Expo "Catch the Wellness Wave" is from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Grand Teton Mall, 2300 E. 17th St. The event includes free health screenings, bingo, massages, live entertainment and a variety of vendors. Attendees are encouraged to bring their grandchildren. Admission is free. Visit grandtetonmall.com/en/events/senior-living-expo-26134.html.
Spring Extravaganza
From 9 a.m.-5 p.m., the 2019 Spring Extravaganza is at Hillcrest High School, 2800 Owen St. This bazaar includes health and beauty supplies, Easter, Mother's Day and Father's Day gifts, clothing, home decor and more. Proceeds benefit the Job's Daughters.
Cowboy Poetry and Music
The 32nd annual Cowboy Poetry and Music event is at South Fremont Junior High School, 550 North First West in St. Anthony, featuring "Many Strings", "Fall River Boys", Sam DeLeeuw and more than 20 other presenters. Admission to the day show is free and runs from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The evening show, which runs from 6:30-9:30 p.m., is $10 to attend.
Friends of the Blackfoot Public Library book sale
With donations from the community and the library, the Friends of the Blackfoot Public Library used book sale runs 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. at 129 N. Broadway. There is a large number of children's books, cookbooks and coffee table books. Call 208-785-8628.
Spring Concert
At 3 p.m., the Community Orchestra at Firth performs their Spring Concert at the Firth High School gymnasium, 329 Lincoln St. The concert has performances of "Thankful" with the Idaho Falls Choralaires, "Funny Trombones Polka", "Pennywhistle Jig" with piccolo player Melanie Likes and a saxophone duet with Dale Christensen and Richard Lindsay.
Six Appeal performance
The Blackfoot Performing Arts Center hosts Six Appeal, an a cappella group, at 7 p.m. at 870 S. Fisher St., in Blackfoot. Tickets range $10-$20. Visit blackfootlibrary.org or call 208-317-5508 for tickets or additional information.
'Korczak's Children'
"Korczak's Children" is at 7 p.m. in room 12 of the Little Theater at Christ Community Church, 5742 South Fifth West. This play is performed by ACT 2, a group of home-schooled youth from Blackfoot to Rexburg. Admission is free.