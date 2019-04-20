“Where’s the Easter Bunny?”
The annual hide-and-seek event "Where's the Easter Bunny?" runs from noon-3 p.m. at the Civitan Plaza. Participants can meet at the plaza to recover a map card to find the stuffed bunnies downtown. Once all the bunnies are located, a prize will be waiting with the Easter Bunny. There is no cost to participate. Visit downtownidahofalls.com/event/where-is-the-easter-bunny-downtown-of-course.
The Great Easter Egg Hunt
For children 1-12, The Great Easter Egg Hunt takes place on Snake River Landing. This hunt includes over 25,000 eggs with hunts divided by age groups. The hunt begins promptly at 10 a.m. near Bill's Bike & Run. Visit snakeriverlanding.com/Event/2019-04-20-great-easter-egg-hunt.
Indoor Easter egg hunt
The second annual Snake River BMX Easter Egg Hunt begins at 10 a.m. at Pinecrest Event Center, 560 E. Anderson St. Doors open at 9 a.m. It is free to attend the egg hunt, but there will be raffle tables with all proceeds benefiting the Snake River BMX track. This event is open for children from 0-12. Visit facebook.com/snakeriverbmx.
The Gables egg hunt
At 10 a.m., The Gables of Ammon Assisted Living hosts their Easter egg hunt. Children of all ages are welcome. Admission is free. Visit facebook.com/GablesOfAmmonSeniorLiving.
Rigby egg hunts
- At 10 a.m., the Rigby Easter Egg Hunt begins at Rigby City Park with over 10,000 eggs with the hunts split into separate age groups. The Easter bunny and local law enforcement will be in attendance for photos.
- In conjunction with the Rigby Easter Egg Hunt is the Golden Egg Hunt for ages 12-18. Clue sheets will be given to participants to see if they can locate the hidden eggs.
- Lolo's Little Darlins' Easter Egg Hunt starts at 11 a.m. at 475 North Third West. Admission is free, and all children are welcome. Visit facebook.com/loloslittledarlins.
Easter egg hunt for children with special needs
The eighth annual Easter egg hunt for children with special needs and their families starts at 10 a.m. at Bonneville High School, 3165 E. Iona Road. This event includes 5,000 eggs, prizes and a visit from the Easter Bunny. Visit facebook.com/piecebypiecefoundation.