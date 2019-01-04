With the weather forecast predicting warmer temperatures, outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to enjoy the snow while it lasts.
Free Winter Access Day
Harriman State Park holds its free winter access day, in conjunction with waived admission fees to Idaho state parks and Park 'N' Ski Areas, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Participants can ski, snowshoe and fat bike through the park with activities including ski tips and pointers, winter gear demonstrations and a guided snowshoe hike at 11 a.m. To attend the hike, meet at the Historic Jones House. Participants need to bring their own equipment. Visit the park's Facebook page. For a list of other state parks, visit parksandrecreation.idaho.gov/find-a-park.
It's Great to Skate
Free 25-minute lessons are being held for ages 3 to adult at the Joe Marmo/Wayne Lehto Ice Arena, 390 Rogers St. Prior registration is recommended at idahofallsidaho.gov/534/Parks-Recreation.
"The Birds"
Conor McPherson's "The Birds" is the current play at the Actor's Repertory Theatre of Idaho, 257 W. Broadway. McPherson's play is adapted from a story by Daphne Du Maurier and gives pivotal insight to human relationships when faced with societal breakdown. The show runs Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. through Jan. 26. Tickets for tonight's show close at noon, and all tickets can be purchased online at artidaho.org. The cost is $38 for a preceding dinner and the show, and all ARTI shows are geared toward mature audiences.
Free Admission Day
The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho has free admission today. Their feature exhibit is "Art Collective," which is a display including the works of art organizations, groups and guilds in eastern Idaho. The museum is open from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, excluding Thursday when it is open until 8 p.m. Visit theartmuseum.org or call 208-524-7777.
Swing Junction Big Band Dance
The monthly Swing Junction Big Band Dance is at 9 p.m. at the American Legion, 485 Constitution Way. A lesson precedes the dance at 8 p.m. The cost is $7 for the lesson and dance, $5 for the dance only. Visit swingjunction.blogspot.com.