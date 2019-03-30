45th annual Coin & Collectible Show
Southeast Idaho’s 45th annual Coin & Collectible Show is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Pinecrest Event Center, 560 E. Anderson St. The event hosted by the Eagle Rock Numismatic Society gives coin enthusiasts and collectors the opportunity to buy, trade, sell or appraise items. There will also be raffles and games for children. Admission is $3 per person; free for attendees under 16. Call 208-821-2610 or 208-528-9900 for information.
‘Off the Wall’ art sale
The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho, 300 S. Capital Ave., hosts a weekend artwork sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The donated collection features a variety of pieces, including paintings, jewelry, sculptures and more. Admission is free. Proceeds benefit TAM’s exhibits and educational programming. Call 208-524-7777 or visit theartmuseum.org to obtain information.
‘The Genius of Beethoven’
The Idaho Falls Symphony’s “The Genius of Beethoven” begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Idaho Falls Civic Center for the Performing Arts, 501 S. Holmes Ave. The performance will include several guest musicians. The Egmont Overture will feature 12 students from the Idaho Falls Youth Symphony. After intermission, the symphony will be joined by Russian pianist Nikita Mndoyants for Beethoven’s “Emperor” piano concerto. Tickets range from $7-$40. Visit ifsymphony.org for tickets, or tickets can be purchased at the door. To get involved, follow the Idaho Falls Symphony on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Ladies Day Out
Cabela’s at 3693 South 25th East is participating in Ladies Day Out with an array of free events running from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Topics include archery and bow fitting tips at 10 a.m.; knife sharpening at 11 a.m.; handgun basics at 1 p.m., including various handgun models and calibers; and casting and fishing techniques to be presented at 2 p.m. Visit cabelas.com or call 208-932-2900.
‘Transcendence Above the Trend’
The Fashion & Floral Gala 2019 is from 1-4 p.m. at the Hart Gym on the Brigham Young University-Idaho campus, 525 S. Center St., in Rexburg. Tickets can be purchased at the door or at tickets.byui.edu.