Skate your way into Christmas with Santa at the ice arena or take a sleigh ride through the winter palace of LaBelle Lake in Rigby.
Skate with Santa
Skate with Santa is from 2-4 p.m. at Joe Marmo/Wayne Lehto Ice Arena, 390 Rogers St. Admission prices are $3.50 for youth (4-12) and seniors (62-plus) and $4.25 for adults (13-plus). Skate rentals are $3.50. Visit idahofallsidaho.gov/624/Ice-Arena-Schedule.
LaBelle Lake Ice Palace
The LaBelle Lake Ice Palace has opened for the season and runs from 6-9 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 6-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Krupp Scout Hollow, 688 North 4200 East in Rigby. Admission prices are $13 for adults (12-plus) and $8 for children (5-11). Children under 4 are admitted free. The event also includes sleigh rides. Tickets are available online or at the door. Visit labellelake.com.
JOY: A Jefferson County Christmas 2018
The annual “JOY: A Jefferson County Christmas” 2018 is from 3-9 p.m. at Crown of Life Lutheran Church, 3856 East 300 North in Rigby. This interfaith event celebrates Christ’s birth. Live entertainment is from 3-6 p.m. before the pre-program music at 6 p.m. The formal celebration runs from 7-8 p.m. with Santa visiting from 8-9 p.m. Visit facebook.com/joyajeffersoncountychristmas.
Painting
The Grape Van Gogh, 1421 First St., hosts three paints today. Visit grapevangogh.com.
n A kids’ paint begins at 10 a.m. with an 11x14 canvas painting of a Christmas penguin. Registration is requested as most children’s paints are pre-sketched. All ages are welcome. The cost is $15 per person; parents are welcome to attend to view their children painting.
n A family paint begins at 3 p.m. with “White Flowers on Blue.” The cost is $26, and all attendees are required to have a ticket.
n The Bob Ross Tribute Paint begins at 7 p.m. This event is only for attendees 18 and older. Participants may bring beer or wine, and light snacks will be provided.
‘Christmas Past’
The Museum of Idaho, 200 N. Eastern Ave., holds its “Christmas Past” event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This special holiday event includes actors from the Northwest Living History Association. Attendees can learn traditions from the 18th and 19th centuries, and the origins of the modern traditions. Admission fees to the museum are $12 for adults, $11 for seniors (62+), $10 for youth (4-17) and college students with ID. Visit museumofidaho.org or call 208-522-1400.
Veterans exhibit
Through Dec. 29, the Collectors’ Corner Museum features its Veterans Appreciation Exhibit, which includes a military feature exhibit along with its permanent display of more than 125 collections. The museum is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. The museum is also selling all green, red and Christmas-themed items in the gift shop at half price. All proceeds benefit the museum. General admission is $5 with a discount for seniors at $4, and veterans are admitted at no cost. Call 208-528-9900 for information.