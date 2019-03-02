Get a jump on planting season, create some art with the family or enjoy some free crepes in Rigby:
Gardening class
From 10 a.m.-noon, “Native Plants in the Urban Landscape” takes place in Room 211 of the Center for Higher Education Building of University Place, Science Center Drive. Dr. Steve Love will discuss water-wise native plants. Call 208-524-0383, email growifcga@gmail.com or visit ifcga.org.
Family Day
“Young at ART” Family Day is from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho, 300 S. Capital Ave. Participants are invited to tour the exhibition and take part in creating a wall sculpture. “Young at ART” features artwork from the museum’s ARTworks education program and showcases hundreds of pieces. This exhibit runs alongside the 2019 Congressional Art Competition, which displays contest finalist representing excellence in high school art. Family Days are free to attend. Visit theartmuseum.org or call 208-524-7777.
Crepes Saturday
The Prepared Pantry, 2 N. Landmark Drive in Rigby, is serving free crepes from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. There will be demonstrations on crepe making. Visit facebook.com/preparedpantry.
‘60 Years of Barbie’
The Collector’s Corner Museum’s feature exhibition is “60 Years of Barbie” to commemorate the popular toy commodity, along with its permanent display of over 125 collections. This exhibit runs through Aug. 24 at 900 John Adams Parkway. The museum is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors and students, and free for children under 4. Call 208-528-9900.
”Archimedes: Science and Innovations”
The Museum of Idaho’s newest exhibition, “Archimedes: Science and Innovations,” is open at 200 N. Eastern Ave. This exhibit celebrates Archimedes, the Greek mathematician whose inventions changed the course of human history, and showcases over 60 items, including reconstructions of former technology. The museum is open from 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $12 for adults, $11 for seniors (62+), $10 for youth (4-17) and college students with ID. Visit museumofidaho.org or call 208-522-1400.