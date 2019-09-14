This weekend is one for the kids with the fall opening of the popular U-Pick Red Barn, a family friendly BMX show, kids fair and car show.
East Idaho Kids Fair
From 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., the East Idaho Kids Fair is in the east field of Tautphaus Park. Events include movies, crafts, entertainment, food vendors and more. Admission to the fair is free with the carnival being $5 per child or $25 per family. This fundraiser for Operation Shield includes a raffle, discounts to the Idaho Falls Zoo and Fun Land ride tickets.
Rigby car show
The third annual Buddies Not Bullies Auto Show starts at 10 a.m. at Jefferson County Lake. This family friendly event includes vendors, live entertainment and car show. To register a vehicle, the cost is $25 and can be done prior from 7-10 a.m. This event is geared to raise bullying awareness and ends at 5 p.m. Admission is $5 per person or $20 for a family.
BMX show
Papa Tom’s Pizza, 1830 S. Woodruff Ave., holds a freestyle BMX Show at noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Alongside the BMX show is raffles, giveaways, vendors and more. The riders are also around for a meet and greet and autograph signing.
U-Pick Barn opening
U-Pick Red Barn at 2726 Rollandet St. opens at 9 a.m. with doors closing at 8 p.m. The barn includes new attractions like the pumpkin cannons and gigantic jumper pillows. The barn still hosts annual festivities: pumpkin picking, old tractor and wagon hayrides, a kids’ maze, and pheasants and chicken feedings. If attendees are only visiting to pick pumpkins, admission is free. Pumpkins are three for $20 or five for $30. Individual pumpkin prices are available inside the barn. For standard activities, wristbands are required. Wristbands are $5. Train rides, pumpkin and corn blasters are an additional cost. Visit upickredbarn.com or call 208-523-7101.
Farmers market
The Idaho Falls Farmers Market continues from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Memorial Drive. The market has locally grown fruits and vegetables, bread, pastries, plants, handcrafted items and specialty meats. The market runs every Saturday through October. Visit idahofallsfarmersmarket.org, call 208-339-3230 or email idahofallsfarmersmarket@gmail.com. Their website includes a list of vendors and updates.