Spring Onto Broadway!
From 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Spring Onto Broadway! runs in the parking lot south of Chesbro Music Company, 327 W. Broadway. The block party has food, vendors and music performed by high school bands. When bands perform, attendees can donate to the school on stage. Skyline Jazz Band kicks off at 10 a.m. with Sandcreek Band following at 11 a.m. The Arco Band is at noon; Hillcrest High School Orchestra at 1 p.m.; Taylorview Middle School Band at 2 p.m.; Sandcreek Orchestra at 3 p.m.; and New Horizons Band at 4 p.m. The event comes to an end with the Rexburg Children’s Choir performing at 5 p.m. Visit springontobroadway.com or call 208-522-8691.
Combat Cancer Craft Fair
The Combat Cancer Craft Fair is from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Skyline High School, 1767 Blue Sky Drive. This fundraising event benefits the American Cancer Society and features a silent auction.
Blues, BBQ and Bikes
The Idaho Falls High School Bands hold their annual Blues, BBQ and Bikes from 6-8 p.m. at the Joe Marmo/Wayne Lehto Ice Arena, 390 Rogers St. There is a silent auction, dessert auction and motorcycle show, along with tunes and barbecue. Tickets are $15 at the door. All proceeds benefit the band programs at the high school. Visit facebook.com, @ifhsband.
Armed Forces Day
Free admission to the Idaho Falls Zoo is offered today from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. for current and former members of the military and one guest. The KIDZ Co. show choir performs at 3:30 p.m. Visit idahofallszoo.org or call 208-612-8552.
World Migratory Bird Day Celebration
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game holds its World Migratory Day Celebration from 10 a.m.-noon at the Market Lake Wildlife Management Area in Roberts. The activities and booth will be set up near Old Highway 91 and Jones Well Road. The department will reveal its new viewing blind and host a free lunch with activities, including kids crafts, a bird walk, raptor show and educational displays. A map of the area is available at idfg.idaho.gov/old-web/docs/wma/market.pdf.