'Doublewide, Texas'
The Actors Repertory Theater of Idaho Inc.'s current comedic performance is "Doublewide, Texas" by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten. Attendees meet the lively inhabitants of a small trailer park in Texas and the nearby town of Tugaloo. Tugaloo becomes determined to annex the trailer park, but tension escalates when the trailer park decides to secede from Texas. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. with dinner preceding at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $38 for dinner and the show. This show runs Thursday, Friday and Saturday through April 6. Visit artidaho.org to purchase tickets.
Kirby Lord meet and greet
Kirby Lord, author of "Myrrendryl," is at Barnes and Noble, 2300 E. 17th St., from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. "Myrrendryl" is a fantasy book about the mystery of the beyond. Visit facebook.com/BNGrandTeton to see upcoming events.
Public skate times
Joe Marmo/Wayne Lehto Ice Arena, 390 Rogers St., holds its public skates from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Admission is free for children 3 and under; $3.50 for youth attendees 4-12 and seniors 62 and older; and $4.25 for skaters 13 and older. Visit idahofallsidaho.gov/632/Public-Skate-Times-Admissions.
Public swim times
Public swim runs from 1-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Wes Deist Aquatic Center, 149 Seventh St. Admission fees are $2 for children from 0-3; $3 for children 4-12, military and veterans and seniors 62+; and $4 for adults 13-61. Visit idahofallsidaho.gov/650/Hours-Memberships.
Hill Climb
The 43rd 2019 Snowmobile Hill Climb beings at 10 a.m. at Snow King Mountain in Jackson, Wyo. This annual event hosted by the Jackson Hole Snow Devils challenges snowmobile competitors to hoist their machines up a 1,500-foot vertical incline. Along with the competition, vendors are in attendance. Saturday's event ends at 6 p.m., and the event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $20 per person. Visit Facebook and search "Jackson Hole Snow Devils" or "2019 World Championship Snowmobile Hill Climb" for information or obtain the URLs to live stream.
Spring Fair
The Pocatello Spring Fair runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Holt Arena. This home and garden show includes over 200 vendors. Visit pocatellospringfair.com.