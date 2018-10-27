Adults and children alike can enjoy the Halloween holiday with a variety of local festivities.
Trick-or-treating events
Our area hosts many children’s trick-or-treating events. There is no cost to attend.
n The Real Heroes’ Trunk or Treat runs from noon-2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Bonneville County Courthouse, 605 N. Capital Ave. This event is hosted by the Idaho Falls Police Department and Idaho Falls Fire Department, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and local businesses. Call 208-612-8661.
n The fifth annual Trick or Treat Main Street is from 4-7 p.m. on Main Street in Rigby. The “spooky-free” Halloween event sponsored by the Rigby Lions and Rigby businesses features a candy route, costume contests at 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., and a free photo booth. Call 208-220-8061.
n A Halloween Open House is at the Little Gym of Idaho Falls, 3406 South 25th East, from 4-6 p.m. There is trunk or treating, music and games in the gym. Call 208-881-2346 or visit thelittlegym.com/idahofallsID.
n Hope Lutheran’s trunk or treat is from 5-8 p.m. at 2071 12th St. The trunk or treat is in conjunction with its Harvest Festival, which includes games and food. Call 208-529-8080 or visit allabouthope.org.
n The First Christian Church trunk or treat from 6-9 p.m. at 1800 12th St. There are games, a costume contest and scarecrow contest. Call 208-523-3241 or visit idahofirstchristian.com.
Dive-In Movie
The Wes Deist Aquatic Center, 149 Seventh St., screens “The Addams Family” at 8 p.m. Participants can bring a flotation device, and refreshments are available for purchase. Regular admission fees apply. Call 208-612-8111 or visit idahofallsidaho.gov/627/Aquatic-Center.
Pub Crawl
The Downtown Zombie Pub Crawl is from 8-11 p.m. in downtown Idaho Falls with live music in the alleyway between A Street and Broadway. Participating bars include Ford’s Bar, the BlackRock Fine Wine & Craft Beer, The Celt Pub, the Golden Crown, The Frosty Gator, MarCellar’s Vintage Wines and Brews and the Samoa Club. This 21-and-older event includes coupons available online at eventbrite.com. Coupons can also be purchased at the Samoa Club and The Frosty Gator the night of the event. Healing Hands Reiki and Massage have mediums for $20 at 429 B St. Visit downtownidahofalls.com, email info@downtownidahofalls.com or call 208-535-0399.
Poetry Slam
The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho’s Poetry Slam begins at 7 p.m. at 300 S. Capital Ave. Admission is $2 with limited seating. Visit theartmuseum.org or call 208-524-7777.