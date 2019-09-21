Join the community for a beer, animal viewing or a baked potato, all for a good cause.
Oktoberfest
Snake River Search Inc. holds the Oktoberfest fundraiser from noon to 6 p.m. at Idaho Brewing Company, 775 S. Capital Ave. There is craft beers, food, a silent auction and raffle, prizes and more. This family friendly event also has live entertainment by The Lone Rascal and Eclectic Connection. Proceeds benefit the search and rescue organization.
Community Appreciation Day
To thank the community, the Idaho Falls Zoo and Life Care Center offer $1 admission with a canned food donation. Admission without a food donation is $3.50 per person for attendees 4 and older. Ages 3 and under are free. All donations benefit the Community Food Basket. Visit idahofallszoo.org.
Spud Day
The annual Idaho Spud Day is back at Dawn Lloyd Field in Shelley. This tradition of 91 years celebrates our state's commitment to the potato. Running from 7-10 a.m. is the pancake breakfast with a suggested donation of $5 per person or $20 per family; the children's parade begins down State Street at 9:45 a.m. to be followed by the Spud Day Parade at 10 a.m.; and the Community Orchestra performs at 11 a.m. The day continues until the 3 p.m. Spud Tag with competition, food and entertainment. Proceeds benefit the Kiwani's Club of Shelley. Visit idahospudday.com.
Miller Band in Blackfoot
The Blackfoot Performing Arts Center features the Glenn Miller Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. The 18-member jazz ensemble plays original Miller arrangements, both from the civilian band, the Army Air Force Band libraries and modern selections. Glenn Miler was a successful dance band leader back in the Swing Era and also led the Glenn Miller Army Air Force Band, performing for servicemen in World War 2. Reserved ticket prices range from $15 to $35. Tickets can be purchased online at blackfootpac.com, by phone at 208-317-5508 or at the door.
"The Elk Orchestra"
Harriman State Park holds a night program running from 5:30-9 p.m. This is a 4.5 mile hike along the Golden Lake Loop to listen to the elk bugling. Attendees are asked to dress warm with hiking shoes, bring water, binoculars and a flashlight. This hike is open to anyone 8 and older. The meeting location is the Ranchview Parking Area.