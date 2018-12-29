Today’s events allow participants to end their last 2018 weekend by laughing with Kip Attaway, indulging into Brandon Sanderson’s “Skyward,” or preparing for next fishing season with Justin Barnard’s fly tying demonstration.
Attaway performance
Kip Attaway performs at MarCellar’s Vintage Wines and Brews, 431 Park Ave., starting at 7 p.m. Attaway mixes music and comedy for eclectic entertainment. Visit MarCellar’s on Facebook or marcellarswinesandbrews.com, call 208-523-0503.
Sanderson author signing
Brandon Sanderson is an award-winning fantasy author that will be at Barnes and Noble, 2300 E. 17th St., from 2-9 p.m. He is signing copies of his latest release, “Skyward,” and will be meeting with fans. Visit facebook.com/BNGrandTeton or brandonsanderson.com.
Fly-tying demonstration
Each year, Jimmy’s All Seasons Angler features wintertime fly tying demonstrations. Today’s demonstration features Justin Barnard, a Shelley resident with 17 years experience. This event is free and open to the public. Visit facebook.com/jimmysflyshop or jimmysflyshop.com, call 208-524-7160.
Winter Trail Challenge
Harriman State Park holds the Winter Trail Challenge from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; challenge guides are available at the park’s office, 3489 Green Canyon Road in Island Park. Participants need snowshoes, skis or fat bikes. Visit parksandrecreation.idaho.gov/winter-trail-challenge-harriman-state-park or call 208-558-7368.
Eastern Idaho Worship Night
Eastern Idaho Worship Night wants to bring in the new year with music, community and worship at 3 p.m. at Eagle Rock Vineyard of Idaho Falls, 525 S. Boulevard. Visit facebook.com/FridayNightsonFire7.
SlitherFest ‘18
SlitherFest ‘18 Ice Bocce Tournament and Open Skate run from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Joe Marmo/Wayne Lehto Ice Arena, 390 Rogers St. Ice Bocce is essentially curling on ice. Admission for spectators or individuals attending the open skate is $5 per person. Preceding the event at 11 a.m. is skating lessons. There is also a variety of other activities supplied by the Idaho Falls Sister Cities Youth. Search “SlitherFest ‘18” on eventbrite.com.