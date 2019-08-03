War Bonnet Roundup
The 108th War Bonnet Roundup runs from 5-10:30 p.m. at Sandy Downs Arena, 6855 South 15th East. Tonight is veterans appreciation night. Tickets are $9 for children 3-10 and $29 for general admission. Parking is $5, which comes with a free program. Attendees are encouraged to arrive at 5 p.m. since there is no reserve seating. The kids rodeo begins at 6:45 p.m. to be followed by the regular rodeo at 8 p.m. A schedule of events can be viewed at warbonnetroundup.org. To view the Post Register’s feature articles on the rodeo, visit tinyurl.com/y3tqt9ur.
Bonneville County Fair
The Bonneville County Fair runs from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. at 15442 East 73rd South. Today’s fair features horses with swine, sheep, goat, cow, poultry and rabbit showing on different days through Friday. Visit bonnevillecountyfairgrounds.com for a schedule of events. Information can also be obtained by calling 208-529-1390 or 208-735-4466.
Ammon Days
The annual Ammon Days event is from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at McCowin Park, 3000 Southwick Lane. The event features vendors, no-cost meals, and family friendly activities and entertainment. Visit tinyurl.com/y2nhzeuh.
Swing Junction swing dance
Swing Junction’s Swing Dance with the Jazz House Big Band is at 9 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building, 485 Constitution Way. For first-timers or individuals looking to perfect their skill, a lesson is held beforehand, starting at 8 p.m. The dance concludes at 11 p.m. Beginners are welcome, and no partner is required. To attend the dance only, the cost is $5; the dance and lesson are $7. Call 208-529-3829 or email swingjunction1@gmail.com.
‘60 Years of Barbie’
The Collector’s Corner Museum’s feature exhibition is “60 Years of Barbie” to commemorate the popular toy commodity, along with its permanent display of over 125 collections. This exhibit runs through Aug. 24 at 900 John Adams Parkway. The museum is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors and students, and free for children under 4. Call 208-528-9900.
‘Archimedes: Science and Innovations’
The Museum of Idaho’s newest exhibition, “Archimedes: Science and Innovations,” is open at 200 N. Eastern Ave. This exhibit celebrates Archimedes, the Greek mathematician whose inventions changed the course of human history, and showcases over 60 items, including reconstructions of former technology. The museum is open from 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $12 for adults, $11 for seniors (62+), $10 for youth (4-17) and college students with ID. Visit museumofidaho.org or call 208-522-1400.