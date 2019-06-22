Whether your interests are in technology, model planes, barbies, local wares or outdoor recreation, our area offers family friendly activities to brighten the summer day, no matter what the weather!
Mini Maker Faire
In front of the Museum of Idaho on Eastern Avenue, the Mini Maker Faire is held. From noon-5 p.m., presenters show off their creations, hobbies, experiments and inventions to the public. This family friendly event is free to the attend. Visitors are able to control robots, meet butterflies, discover 3D printing and forensics, and more. Vendors are in attendance. MOI is currently displaying Wonder Women’s invisible plane and the traveling exhibit “Archimedes: Science and Technology.” Discounted admission is offered for the exhibit today. Visit idahofalls.makerfaire.com or call 208-522-1400.
Desert Eagles Open House
Model airplane flying club Desert Eagles hold their annual open house at 10 a.m. at their flying field behind the New Sweden Hall on New Sweden Road by Doug Andrus Trucking. Directions are online at deserteaglesrcclub.com. The open house includes a static display of all kinds of model airplanes. Instructors are also in attendance to help attendees fly a model plane.
Farmers market
The Idaho Falls Farmers Market is open for the 2019 season. The market is open from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. every Saturday through Oct. 26 on Memorial Drive. The market has a variety of vendors, including fresh food products, arts and crafts, in-season plants and more. Call 208-339-3230 or visit idahofallsfarmersmarket.org.
‘60 Years of Barbie’
The Collector’s Corner Museum’s feature exhibition is “60 Years of Barbie” to commemorate the popular toy commodity, along with its permanent display of more than 125 collections. This exhibit runs through Aug. 24 at 900 John Adams Parkway. The museum is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors and students, and free for children under 4. Call 208-528-9900.
Let’s Talk Bears
Harriman State Park holds their “Let’s Talk Bears” event at 11 a.m. at 3489 Green Canyon Road in Island Park. Participants meet at the Ranchview Group Shelter to learn about identifying grizzly bears and black bears, the importance of bear spray and how to use it. Call 208-558-7368 or visit facebook.com, @harriman.park.