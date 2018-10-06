Editor’s Note: To have an event featured, visit tinyurl.com/PostRegisterEvents. Coverage requests can be emailed to news@postregister.com.
Health, happiness and appreciation is in full focus with the Wellness Fair, the season opening of the ice arena and a chance to commemorate veterans, and unearthed beauty.
Wellness Fair
The fifth annual Wellness Fair is from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Community Family Clinic, 2100 Alan St. This Community Council of Idaho event focuses on teaching families important skills to help them live healthier lifestyles. There are vendors and light refreshments. Visit facebook.com/ccofidaho.
Ice arena opening
The Joe Marmo/Wayne Lehto Ice Arena opens today. There will be free 25-minute skate lessons at 12:25 p.m., 1 p.m. and 1:35 p.m.; pre-registration is encouraged at idahofallsidaho.gov/785/Ice-Arena. Public skate times run from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. today. Admission is free for children 3 and under with a paying adult; youth 4-12 is $3.50; attendees 13 and older are $4.25; seniors (62+) are $3.50. Skates are available for rent at $3.50 a pair, and skate times are subject to change.
Gem and Mineral Show
The annual Idaho Falls Gem & Mineral Society Members Rock, Gem and Jewelry Sale is from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Pinecrest Event Center, 560 E. Anderson St. Admission is $3 for adults and children 12 and under are free.
Steampunk art
The Museum of Idaho, in conjunction with The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho, features a steampunk art exhibit at 200 N. Eastern Ave. It is on display until Nov. 15. The Museum of Idaho is open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday and Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and Saturday, and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission fees are $12 for adults, $11 for seniors (62+), $10 for youth 4-17 and college students with ID. Visit museumofidaho.org.
Veterans exhibit
Through Dec. 29, the Collectors’ Corner Museum features its Veterans Appreciation Exhibit, which includes a military feature exhibit along with their permanent display of over 125 collections. The museum is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. General admission is $5 with a discount for seniors at $4, and veterans are admitted at no cost. Call 208-528-9900 for more information.