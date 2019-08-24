Ultimate Bull Riding Battle
Sandy Downs is the place for the Ultimate Bull Riding Battle at 7:30 p.m. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. with a pre-show at 6:30 p.m. This family friendly show includes food, raffles, and events and activities geared toward adults and children. General admission is $18 and VIP is $45 at the gate. A discount is available when purchased online at theultimatebullridingbattle.com. Vendor locations with tickets include Boot Barn, Oswald Service, Ron’s Tire and Frosty Gator.
Feastival
In conjunction with Pinecrest Event Center’s Fall Frenzy Shopping Event is the Idaho Feastival. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., there are food trucks, bouncy houses, vendors, giveaways and more. Admission is free. Visit facebook.com/PinecrestEC.
Farmers market
The Idaho Falls Farmers Market continues from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Memorial Drive. The market has locally grown fruits and vegetables, bread, pastries, plants, handcrafted items and specialty meats. The market runs every Saturday through October. Visit idahofallsfarmersmarket.org, call 208-339-3230 or email idahofallsfarmersmarket@gmail.com. Their website includes a list of vendors and updates.
Snake River Truck and Off-Road Show
Jeeps, trucks and SUVs are invited to AgParts Manufacturing at 485 N. State St., in Shelley. Registration is free and can be done at eventbrite.com. This event is family friendly for spectators and includes awards in multiple categories for registered vehicles. Visit tinyurl.com/FacebookSnkRvrShw.
The History of Big Springs
Island Park’s Big Springs history is divulged at 6:30 p.m. at the Emergency Medical Services Building, 4124 Country Circle Road in Island Park. Information is gathered at the event for a future interpretive sign and book. Organizers ask for photographs, documents, written stories and any relevant items, especially history pertaining to the former Big Springs Lodge. Information can also be shared via email at BigSpringsIPHistory@outlook.com. Questions and concerns can be directed to Allison Orme at 307-899-4849.
Races
— Sage Raceway on West 113 North holds their Race Weekend at 2 p.m. with test and tune running prior from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is $10 for ages 12-64, $5 for 65 and older, and free for children under 12 or disabled veterans. Visit facebook.com/Sageraceway.
— The Eastern Idaho Region of the SCCA holds their event today with the first car out at 10 a.m. at Rigby Middle School, 290 North 3800 East. Registration is available from 7-9 a.m. The event runs through Sunday. Fees for members are $30 for one day, $40 for both. Non-members are charged $40 per day. Individuals who are new to autocross are $20 per day. Spectators are admitted free. Visit facebook.com/EIRSCCA.
Goat yoga
Those friendly grazing creatures aren’t only meant for the farm at Willow Bend Ranch, 13455 S. Bryan Flat Road in Jackson, Wyo. These pygmy goats partake in yoga with attendees from 10-11:30 a.m. every Saturday through Oct. 5. The cost is $35. Visit eventbrite.com.