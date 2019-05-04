The sunshine brings a variety of local festivities for all members of the family and cater to a variety of interests.
Cinco de Mayo
From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., the annual Cinco de Mayo is at Tautphaus Park. This year’s “Family, Tradition and Culture” festival features live entertainment, folkloric dancers and vendors. Everyone is invited to come celebrate Mexican culture and tradition. Admission is free, and parking is available in Elk Field. Organizers are asking that attendees do not park on Rogers Street.
Farmers market
The Idaho Falls Farmers Market is opening for the 2019 season today. The market is open from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. every Saturday through Oct. 26 on Memorial Drive. The market has a variety of vendors, including fresh food products, arts and crafts, in-season plants and more. Call 208-339-3230 or visit idahofallsfarmersmarket.org.
Clean & Green Volunteer Day
Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation and City of Idaho Falls hold its Clean & Green Volunteer Day from 10 a.m.-noon at Rosehill Cemetery, 2355 Rollandet St. Participants are asked to bring work gloves, rakes and water. The Parks and Recreation Department will supply garbage bags and refreshments. Any questions can be directed to Mason Handke at 208-612-8786.
Free Comic Book Day!
Outland Comics, 2095 E. 17th St., hosts Free Comic Book Day! from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Outland Comics participates in this event with a variety of other stores in North America to allow attendees to take interest in comics or enjoy a new book. Call 208-529-5717 or visit freecomicbookday.com or outlandcomics.com.
Women’s MTB Day
A bike clinic for women commences at 9:30 a.m. at Fitzgerald’s Bicycles of Idaho Falls, 2026 E. 17th St. The clinic will last an hour before bicyclists will travel to Stinking Springs near Heise for a 2-3 mile bike ride. Visit fitzgeraldsbicycles.com or call 208-932-1051.
Idaho Falls Ski Club Spring Party
The Idaho Falls Ski Club holds its spring party from noon-4 p.m. at Idaho Brewing Company, 775 S. Capital Ave. This family friendly event is free to all ski club members and $10 for guests. The club is celebrating warmer weather with barbecue, Regatta de Blanc and beverages. Visit facebook.com/ifskiclub.