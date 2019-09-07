Music flows through the city with County Line at Frosty Gator and the Idaho Falls Symphony performing at Freeman Park.
Suicide Prevention Fundraiser
In support of the AMJ Foundation, the Frosty Gator, 298 D St., hosts the third annual Suicide Prevention Fundraiser and Concert from 5-10 p.m. County Line and Mystery are performing with food, drink, raffles and giveaways. Visit amjfoundation.com for more information.
Fairwinds Car Show
Fairwinds — Sand Creek hosts its car show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3310 Valencia Drive. There is food, music and prizes. Registration of a vehicle is $20, any after are by donation. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels. Spectators can enter at no cost. Call 208-542-6200 for information.
Eastern Idaho State Fair
The Eastern Idaho State Fair enters its last day, running from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. in Blackfoot. Animals are open for viewing throughout the fair with multiple vendors and carnival rides. Visit funatthefair.com/entertainment/daily-schedule for a schedule of events.
Craters walk and talk
Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve holds “Cave Walks” and “Patio Talks” daily through Sept. 14. “Cave Walks” is held at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. This hike is 1 mile long, lasting approximately an hour. Attendees are meeting at the listed times at the Caves Area trailhead. To participate, wear sturdy shoes and bring a flashlight and cave permit. “Patio Talks” is a 15-minute presentation about the natural and cultural history of the site. Each day switching topics at the visitor center’s patio tent. The cost to attend is the entrance fee for the park, $20 for non-commercial passenger vehicles, $15 for motorcycle entry and $10 on bicycle or foot. Credit cards are accepted at the automated fee machines and entrance booth. To pay by cash, visitors need to obtain a voucher from the visitor center. Do not rely on GPS navigation. The Robert Limbert Visitor Center is located at 1266 Craters Loop Road in Arco off Highway 20/26/93 and is not accessed by any unpaved roads. Call 208-527-1335 or visit nps.gov/crmo for more information.
Symphony in the Park
The Idaho Falls Symphony holds its Symphony in the Park from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Russ Freeman Park. This all ages event is titled “Let’s Dance!” with music numbers in the likes of the “Waltz from Swan Lake” and “Stars and Stripes Forever.” Admission is free. Attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs and picnic baskets. Visit ifsymphony.org.