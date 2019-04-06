Idaho Falls Opera Theatre performance
“HMS Pinafore — The Lass That Loved A Sailor,” Gilbert and Sullivan's comedic take on the different social classes of British society in the 19th century, is at 7:30 p.m. today and Monday at the Colonial Theater, 450 A St. A preview will be presented at 6:45 p.m. Tickets range from $6-$18 and are available at the door, online at idahofallsarts.org or call 208-522-0471.
Sportsman & Outdoor RV Show
The Pinecrest Event Center, 560 E. Anderson St., holds the Sportsman & Outdoor RV Show from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Vendors include Camping World, Dallen Lambson and the Idaho Falls Ski Club. Admission is free. Visit tinyurl.com/y5xpodyd.
Art exhibition
The Idaho Falls National Exhibition is an annual juried exhibit at the Willard Arts Center, 450 A St. The exhibit allowed nationwide artists from all mediums to submit their work and was judged by Joanna Barnum. Selections can be viewed at idahofallsarts.org/2019-juried-selections. The studio is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. Attendees may enter through the Colonial Theater or the Ticket Office. Visit idahofallsarts.org or call 208-524-0471.
‘60 Years of Barbie’
The Collector’s Corner Museum’s feature exhibition is “60 Years of Barbie” to commemorate the popular toy commodity, along with its permanent display of more than 125 collections. This exhibit runs through Aug. 24 at 900 John Adams Parkway. The museum is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors and students, and free for children under 4. Call 208-528-9900.
‘Archimedes: Science and Innovations’
The Museum of Idaho’s newest exhibition, “Archimedes: Science and Innovations,” is open at 200 N. Eastern Ave. This exhibit celebrates Archimedes, the Greek mathematician whose inventions changed the course of human history, and showcases over 60 items, including reconstructions of former technology. The museum is open from 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $12 for adults, $11 for seniors (62+), $10 for youth (4-17) and college students with ID. Visit museumofidaho.org or call 208-522-1400.