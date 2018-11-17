Holiday shopping is in full swing. Local options include ARTmart at The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho and craft fairs at Bonneville and Thunder Ridge high schools.
ART Collective
The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho’s current exhibition, ART Collective, runs through Feb. 9 and includes works by artists and organizations in eastern Idaho. Other exhibits include The Art of Helen Farrell in the Corridor Gallery and ARTmart in the Studio Gallery. The art museum is open from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, excluding Thursday when the doors are open until 8 p.m. Admission is $4 for adults, $2 for youth and students with ID, $10 for a family. Children 5 and under are free. Visit theartmuseum.org or call 208-524-7777.
Battle of the Bands
Battle of the Bands starts at 6:30 p.m. with Opposing Forces, Fiddlin’ Around, Petrichor, Beachfade and The Moment, at the Colonial Theater, 450 A St. All bands have members 21 and younger with performances ranging from 12-15 minutes. This event is family friendly. Admission is free. Visit idahofallsarts.org/battle or call 208-522-0471.
”Schoolhouse Rock”
Bonneville High School’s Theater Department performs “Schoolhouse Rock” at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Bonneville High School Little Theater, 3165 Iona Road. Tickets are $4 for students and $6 for adults. Visit bonnevillebees.ludus.com/index.php.
Fall Bazaar
The Bonneville High School Fall Bazaar runs from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at 3165 E. Iona Road. This long-running craft fair includes more than 100 vendors. Visit tinyurl.com/BHSBazaar.
Craft Fair
Thunder Ridge High School, 4941 First St., hosts a craft fair from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Visit idahocraftfairs.com for more information.
”Vintage Toys for Girls and Boys!”
The Collector’s Corner Museum, 900 John Adams Parkway, features “Vintage Toys for Girls and Boys!” along with more than 125 other collections. The museum is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for children and seniors. Visit tinyurl.com/TripAdvisorCollectorsCorner or call 208-528-9900.