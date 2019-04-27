‘
The Triumph of Shostakovich’
The two Young Artists Competition winners performance debut is at 7:30 p.m. at the Idaho Falls Civic Center for the Performing Arts, 501 S. Holmes Ave. The winner of the Junior Division was Boise flutist Fernando Perez. Violinist Rumeng Liao from Idaho State University won the Senior Division. The two are performing Shostakovich, Symphony No. 5 in D Minor, Op. 47. Tickets range from $7.50-$40 and can be purchased at ifsymphony.org.
‘The Drowsy Chaperone’
Jazz Broadway show “The Drowsy Chaperone” begins at 7 p.m. at the Palace Playhouse, 158 East Chubbuck Road in Pocatello. Dinner precedes the show at 6 p.m. Tickets to the show only are $20; dinner and the show ranges from $29.50-$41.50, depending upon food request. The show runs April 29, May 2-4, 6, 9-11 and 13. Tickets can be purchased at palaceplayhouse.com/thedrowsychaperone.
Helen Aupperle Art Awards Competition
The Eagle Rock Art Guild’s Helen Aupperle Art Awards Competition runs daily through May 3 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at the College of Eastern Idaho, 1600 South 25th East.
Pinterest Paradise Market
From 10 a.m.-4 p.m., the Pinterest Paradise Market takes place at Hillcrest High School, 2800 Owen St. Admission is free to this craft fair. Visit facebook.com/pinterestparadise.
Earth Day celebration
The Idaho Falls Zoo, 2725 Carnival Way, holds a Earth Day Celebration with music, conservation education, games and more. The zoo is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission is free for children 12 and under with the purchase of an adult ticket and a can of food or recyclable item. Visit ifearthday.com.
Poetry Slam
At 7 p.m., Poetry Slam at The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho, 300 S. Capital Ave. Rappers to romantics perform for guest judges selected from the audience. Admission is $2 with donations to the winner’s pot appreciated. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Attendees are advised to arrive early as seating is limited. Visit theartmuseum.org or call 208-524-7777.
‘Archimedes: Science and Innovations’
The Museum of Idaho’s exhibition “Archimedes: Science and Innovations” is open at 200 N. Eastern Ave. This exhibit celebrates Archimedes, the Greek mathematician whose inventions changed the course of human history, and showcases over 60 items, including reconstructions of former technology. The museum is open from 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $12 for adults, $11 for seniors (62+), $10 for youth (4-17) and college students with ID. Visit museumofidaho.org or call 208-522-1400.