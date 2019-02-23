Zavalova demonstration
Marina Zavalova paints a Russian landscape from memory at 3 p.m. at Carr Gallery, 450 A St. This event is free to attend and includes music and a cash bar. Visit idahofallsarts.org or call 208-522-0471.
”Frankenstein”
As part of their National Theater Live Series, “Frankenstein” begins at 7:30 p.m. at the MC Theater, 271 W. Broadway. The pre-show precedes the event at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20. Student tickets are discounted at $12. Visit idahofallsarts.org, call 208-522-0471 or visit the box office at 498 A St., from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
”Rampart Winds”
United States Air Force Academy Band performs “Rampart Winds” at 1 p.m. in the Snow Building of BYU-Idaho, 525 S. Center St., in Rexburg. Admission is free. Visit usafacademyband.af.mil.
Fly tying demo
Jimmy’s All Seasons Angler holds a fly tying demonstration from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at 275 A St. This demonstration features Devan Ence. Admission is free. Visit facebook.com/jimmysflyshop or call 208-524-7160.
Gardening classes
From 10 a.m.-noon, the 2019 Organic Gardening Classes continue in Room 211 of the Center for Higher Education at the University Place, Science Center Drive. This week’s class is “Fermentation Frenzy!” Participants will learn about basic fermentation principles and practices. Call 208-524-0383, email growifcga@gmail.com or visit ifcga.org.
Venetian mask
At 2 p.m., the Madison County Library District hosts a craft session inspired by the 1900s novel “The Scarlet Pimpernel.” The creation of the Venetian mask is geared for adults and teens. A masked ball will be held March 1, where attendees may showcase their creations. There is no cost to attend the event, but tickets are required and can be obtained at the library’s front desk. The library is located at 73 N. Center St., in Rexburg, and additional information, including upcoming events, is online at madisonlib.org.
Public skate
Joe Marmo/Wayne Lehto Ice Arena, 390 Rogers St., holds a public skate from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Admission is free for children under 3, $3.50 for youth (4-12) and seniors (62+) and $4.25 for adults (13 and over). Rentals cost $3.50 per pair. Visit idahofallsidaho.gov/632/Public-Skate-Times-Admissions.