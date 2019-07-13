Outdoor Market and Garage Sale
Dubbed the largest garage sale in eastern Idaho, Idaho’s Outdoor Market and Garage Sale is from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of Hillcrest High School, 2800 Owen St. In addition to non-commercial booths, there are commercial vendors, bounce houses and live entertainment. Admission is $2; children under 12 are admitted at no cost. Visit eliteidahoevents.com for information. Tickets may also be purchased in advance at eventbrite.com and are avaliable at the main gate.
Farmers market
The Idaho Falls Farmers Market continues from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Memorial Drive. The market has locally grown fruits and vegetables, bread, pastries, plants, handcrafted items and specialty meats. The market runs every Saturday through October. Visit idahofallsfarmersmarket.org, call 208-339-3230 or email idahofallsfarmersmarket@gmail.com. Their website includes a list of vendors and updates.
Trinity River Band
Christian music group Trinity River Band plays at 7 p.m. at the Christ’s Cowboy Christian Church, 129 East 200 North in Blackfoot. Trinity River Band is a Florida-based bluegrass group and is also performing at 9 a.m. Sunday at Watersprings Church, 4250 South 25th East, and 6 p.m. Sunday at Pocatello Cowboy Church, corner of Tyhee Road and Laughran Road. Visit trinityriverband.com.
Makers Market
The Blackfoot Makers Market is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Paisley Cakes, 1800 E. Airport Road in Blackfoot. The market hosts over a dozen local businesses who handcraft and create products. Another Makers Market will be held Aug. 10. Call 208-681-4137 or email cakes.paisley@gmail.com for more information or to register as a vendor.
Custer Day
The 21st annual Custer Day is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Custer Day takes attendees back in history to the mining town of Custer with shootouts, era-themed food, gold panning demonstrations and more. Custer is located off Highway 75 at Sunbeam, follow Forest Road 13 for nine miles and park in the Yankee Fork Gold Dredge parking lot. A free shuttle bus is there to take participants to the city as no parking is permitted in Custer. Admission is free. Visit fs.usda.gov/scnf.