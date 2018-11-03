Join your fellow community members with a drink, in music and dance, to appreciate or view art.
FallBrew
The Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation holds FallBrew from noon-5 p.m. at Civitan Plaza. This community event features local craft beers and domestic beers with live music by AltWave and McMurphy Brother’s & Co. Admission is $15 for three beer tokens and a commemorative pint glass. Non-drinkers are admitted for $5. All proceeds benefit the corporation. For more information, visit the corporation on Facebook or downtownidahofalls.com, call 208-535-0399 or email csmith@downtownidahofalls.com.
Swing Junction swing dance
Swing Junction’s Swing Dance with the Jazz House Big Band is at 9 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building, 485 Constitution Way. For first-timers or individuals looking to perfect their skill, a lesson is held starting at 8 p.m. The dance concludes at 11 p.m. Beginners are welcome, and no partner is required. To attend the dance only, the cost is $5; the dance and lesson are $7. Call 208-529-3829 or email swingjunction1@gmail.com.
Steampunk art
The Museum of Idaho, in conjunction with The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho, features a steampunk art exhibit at 200 N. Eastern Ave. It is on display until Nov. 15. The Museum of Idaho is open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday and Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and Saturday, and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission fees are $12 for adults, $11 for seniors (62+), $10 for youth 4-17 and college students with ID. Visit museumofidaho.org.
Veterans exhibit
Through Dec. 29, the Collectors’ Corner Museum features its Veterans Appreciation Exhibit, which includes a military feature exhibit along with its permanent display of more than 125 collections. The museum is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. General admission is $5 with a discount for seniors at $4, and veterans are admitted at no cost. Call 208-528-9900 for more information.
Tabernacle performance
A special orchestra performance begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Rexburg Tabernacle, 25 N. Center St. The director of the orchestra, Kevin Call, became acquainted with the works of Matthew Dewey on vacation in the southern hemisphere and choose to bring Dewey’s “Symphony #2” to Rexburg. Admission is free. Email rogergwyn65@gmail.com for more information.