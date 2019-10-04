ARTI performance
The Actors’ Repertory Theatre of Idaho’s season opener is “Always a Bridesmaid” by Jones, Hope, Wooten. This play is a Southern comedy with ARTI performances being geared toward mature audiences. Dinner precedes the 7 p.m. show at 6:30 p.m. Show times run Thursday, Friday and Saturday through Oct. 26. The cost is $38. Tickets can be purchased at artidaho.org.
Spay and neuter fundraiser
In support of the East Idaho Spay Neuter Coalition, Kool Beanz Cafe on Snake River Landing hosts Wine for Whiskers from 5-8 p.m. today. Admission is $15 at the door and includes an evening of wine, cheese and snack trays, and a raffle. All proceeds will provide low-cost feline spay and neuter vouchers. Visit facebook.com/EastIdahoSpayNeuterCoalition.
Roberts haunted attraction
The grand opening of the Insanitarium is today and Saturday from 7-10 p.m. at the Mustang Center, 653 North 2858 East in Roberts. To celebrate the beginning of its haunting this weekend, it is buy one admission at $10, get the second half off. The Hireable Haunts haunted attraction is open from 7-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday through Oct. 19; 7-9 p.m. Oct. 24, Oct. 28-31; and 7-11 p.m. Oct. 25 and 26. Call 208-681-9762 or visit facebook.com/hirablehaunts for information.
Rock, gem and jewelry sale
Entering its ninth year is the Idaho Falls Gem and Mineral Society’s Members Rock, Gem and Jewelry Sale. This event gives attendees the chance to explore the differences in rocks, gems and minerals, and the craftsmanship of creating jewelry and other unique items. Items are available for purchase and on display from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Pinecrest Event Center, 560 E. Anderson St. Admission is $3 with children under 12 admitted at no cost. For additional information about the event or society, call 208-524-0139 or 208-522-7336.
Art galleries
The ART Idaho 11th biennial juried competition and exhibit is featured through Oct. 26 at the Art Museum of Eastern Idaho, 300 S. Capital Ave. This gallery runs alongside “The Art of Linda Aman” and “Gallery 12”. There is no admission cost to the museum on Saturday. The museum is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, excluding Thursday which has extended hours until 8 p.m. For more information, visit theartmuseum.org or call 208-524-7777.