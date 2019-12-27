Winter CarnivalThe Idaho Fall Sister Cities Youth Group, in conjunction with the Idaho Falls Park and Recreation Department, hold its Winter Carnival with an open skate from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Tautphaus Park Ice Arena. Attendees will have the opportunity to try ice bocce from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Included with the admission price is food, crafts and games. The cost is $10 per person or $35 for a family of four. Proceeds benefit the group’s summer trip to Japan.
Holiday NightsWith more than a million lights, experience Russ Freeman Park’s light snow, Holiday Lights, through Jan. 4. The light show runs 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily excluding Sunday. Online tickets are $10 per car Monday to Thursday viewing and $12 for Friday and Saturday viewing. Tickets can be purchased at tinyurl.com/qrrspls. Tickets are $15 at the gate for Monday through Saturday.
Kid Flicks OneIn partnership with the New York International Children’s Film Festival, the ARTitorium on Broadway screens short films from around the world. The films are recommended for kids aged 3-7 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Participation is free with admission fee. Admission fees are $5 per person over 3, $3 for Idaho Falls Arts Council members. Children under 3 are free, and it is $4 for seniors (65+) and military veterans. Visit artitoriumonbroadway.org.
‘Darwin & Dinosaurs’The Museum of Idaho presents “Darwin & Dinosaurs” in its new exhibition hall. Alongside the casts of 14 species of dinosaurs, this event features items from Charles Darwin’s life, work and voyage that inspired “On the Origin of Species.” Admission is $12 for adults, $11 for seniors (62 and over), $10 for youth (4-17) and college students with ID. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. This feature exhibit is available until May 31. Visit museumofidaho.org or call 208-522-1400.
‘Elvis and the Nifty ’50s’Alongside the Collectors’ Corner Museum’s permanent display of over 125 exhibits is their feature exhibition “Elvis and the Nifty ’50s.” The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday with this exhibit being on display until mid-April. Questions can be directed to 208-528-9900.