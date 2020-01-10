Fly-tying demonstration
Michael Glissmeyer of Idaho Fishing Outfitters is the featured presenter for this week's fly tying demonstration at Jimmy's All Seasons Angler, 275 A St. The presentation runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. Call 208-524-7160 or email jimmys@ida.net for more information.
Labelle Lake Ice Palace
The Labelle Lake Ice Palace is open Mondays and Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Fridays from 6-10 p.m. and Saturdays from 5-10 p.m. The palace is open as long as weather permits. Admission is $13 for attendees 12 and older, $8 for children 5-11 and students with an ID, military members and senior citizens are $10. Children 4 and under are free. Sleigh rides through LaBelle Lake Resort are available with costs being $5 on the weekend and $4 on the weekday. Visit labellelake.com.
Southeast Idaho Bridal Fair
The 2020 Southeast Idaho Bridal Fair kicks off at 4:30 p.m. today at the Shilo Inn, 780 Lindsay Blvd. The show runs until 8:30 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. In attendance will be photographers, catering services, dress and tuxedo professionals and more. Admission is $5. Visit seibridalfair.com.
‘I Wrote that One Too... A Life in Songwriting’
Steve Dorff comes to the Colonial Theater, 450 A St., to presents his memoir "I Wrote that One Too... A Life in Songwriting". The show begins at 7:30 p.m. today. Tickets range from $25-$40, depending on seating preferences. Tickets can be purchased online at idahofallsarts.org/steve-dorff, at the door or at the box office, 498 A St., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Art exhibitions
The Hall Gallery, 498 A St., features the artwork of Scott Switzer from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. Switzer's work was created during his artist residency on the South Fork of the BLM - Idaho Falls District. Visit idahofallsarts.org/scott-switzer-exhibition.
Managing Finances and Credit
The Managing Finances and Credit seminar is geared to help individuals promote their overall financial health and manage credit. The cost is $29 to attend. The seminar will be held at World Success, LLC, 2052 Jennie Lee Drive, Suite 3, from 9-11 a.m. For reservations call 208-681-2717 or email streetsmartmoney1@gmail.com. Participants may also pay at the door.