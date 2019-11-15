‘Matilda’The Civic Center for the Performing Arts, 501 S. Holmes Ave., will be filled with feelings of Broadway with the performance of “Matilda” by the Idaho Falls Youth Arts Centre. Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m. today, Saturday, Monday and Tuesday. There also will be a matinee performance at 2 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $14. Visit ifyac.org for tickets.
‘Our Town’Thunder Ridge Titans Drama Department performs “Our Town” at 7 p.m. today and Saturday at Thunder Ridge High School, 4941 First St. Visit facebook.com/ThunderRidgeDrama.
Craft showsTwo local crafts shows are being held Saturday. “The Christmas Factory” bazaar is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Thunder Ridge High School, 4941 First St. Holiday Market 2019 is held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the North Reception Hall of the Pinecrest Event Center, 560 E. Anderson St. There are no admission costs.
BYU-Idaho Collegiate DancersBrigham Young University dancers showcase art through their Extravandance theme “Art Embodied”. The show will be held at 7:30 p.m. tonight and Saturday with a 2 p.m. matinee performance on Saturday at BYU-Idaho, 525 S. Center St., in Rexburg. To purchase tickets online, visit byui.edu/tickets. Tickets also can be purchased through the University Store Ticket Office or by calling 208-496-3170.
Stake center open houseThe new LDS Ammon East Stake Center holds an open house from 4-8 p.m. Saturday. The location is 5366 East First Street. All visitors are welcome. Call 208-525-4800 for information.