Health Fair
The Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center hosts the 32nd annual Spring Heart & Health Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the EIRMC Medical Office Building, 2860 Channing Way. Admission to the event is free and offers health screenings at no cost. Visit eirmc.com.
Choirfest
Brigham Young University-Idaho's Winter Choirfest begins at 7:30 p.m. today in the Barrus Concert Hall on the campus, 525 S. Center St., in Rexburg. This concert features Vocal Union, Concert Choir and the Collegiate Singers. The cost is to attend is $6. Event dress is required, and children under 6 will not be admitted. Tickets are online at www.byui.edu or can be purchased by calling 208-496-3170.
Bryan Terrell Clark
Bryan Terrell Clark performs in the Hart Auditorium of Brigham Young University-Idaho, 525 S. Center St., in Rexburg, at 7:30 p.m. today. The singer has seen success in the Broadway shows "Hamilton" and "Motown". Classroom dress is required, and children under 4 will not be admitted. Tickets are $12. They are available online at www.byui.edu or can be purchased by calling 208-496-3170.
Tiller's Folly
The Blackfoot Performing Arts Center hosts Tiller's Folly at 7:30 p.m. at 870 S. Fisher St. The Canadian band performs folk music drawing from Scottish, Irish and maritime influences. Tickets for the show are $10-20, depending upon seating preferences. Tickets are available online at blackfootpac.com, by calling 208-317-5508 or at the door.
Fly-tying demonstration
This week's featured fly tier is Doug Gibson. The demonstration is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Jimmy's All Seasons Angler, 275 A St. For more information, call 208-524-7160, visit jimmysflyshop.com or email jimmys@ida.net.
Healthy Soils I
Soil Foodweb Inc. founder Elaine Ingham is the featured lecturer at the Saturday Idaho Falls Community Garden Association's weekly 2020 Organic Gardening Class. Ingham has over 40 years of experience in soil microbiology and is focusing on the foundations of healthy soil. Healthy Soils I is from 10 a.m. to noon with an additional forum from 1:30-5:30 p.m. in the Tingey Administration Building at University Place on Science Center Drive. There is no cost to attend. Call 208-524-0383, visit ifcga.org or email growifcga@gmail.com for more information.