Symphony performanceTo commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Idaho Falls Symphony and the Idaho National Laboratory, a celebratory production begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Civic Center for the Performing Arts, 501 S. Holmes Ave. Educational displays related to the INL’s space battery program will accompany composition “The Planets” by Gustav Holst and the comedic poem “Till Eulenspiegel’s Merry Prank” by Richard Strauss. Tickets range from $15 to $40, and students are admitted for half price. Audiences can purchase tickets at ifsymphony.org or by visiting the symphony’s office at 440 N. Capital Ave., Suite B. Office hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday.
Bar J WranglersBar J Wranglers return to the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, 870 S. Fisher Ave., in Blackfoot. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. today with their Western music and comedy. Tickets range from $15-$25 and can be purchased online at blackfootpac.com. The Bar J Wranglers will also be performing at 7 p.m. Saturday at the University of Idaho Extension, 235 South Fifth East in Driggs, for the second annual Bar J Chuckwagon Teton County 4-H fundraiser. Tickets are $25 at the door.
Hockey tournamentThe Idaho Falls Youth Hockey Bantam Tournament starts today with the Idaho Falls Eagles competing against Sun Valley, Helena, the Golden Eagles, Park City, Provo and Boise teams. The tournament runs from 5:15-8:45 p.m. today; 6 a.m.-10:45 p.m. Saturday; and 6:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday at the Joe Marmo/Wayne Lehto Ice Arena in Tautphaus Park.
Art museum saleBeaux Cadeaux 2019, the annual holiday sale, is from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. today and Saturday at The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho, 300 S. Capital Ave. This bazaar features unique gifts and supports local artisans and the art museum. Admission is free. Visit theartmuseum.org or call 208-524-7777.
Drama performanceMadison High School Drama presents “Singin’ in the Rain” from 7-9:30 p.m. today, Saturday and Monday at Madison High School, 2300 University Blvd. in Rexburg. Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for children and students. Visit facebook.com/MadisonPlays.
Tailgate partyTo honor the Rigby High School Football Team’s win in the District Championship, the Rigby Trojan Tailgate Party is being held in the parking lot of the Rigby Practice Field from 5-7 p.m. today. There will be games, face painting and food vendors. Visit facebook.com/thegreatbambinorestaurant.
Bonneville High School Fall BazaarOver a hundred vendors will be in attendance at Bonneville High School’s annual bazaar from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 3165 E. Iona Road. This fair features handmade items and food vendors. Visit facebook.com/fallbazzar.
Reckless KellyReckless Kelly performs Saturday at the Colonial Theater, 450 A St. The country band, compared to the likes of Johnny Cash, Glen Campbell and Merle Haggard, begin their concert at 7:30 p.m. with tickets ranging from $30-$45. Tickets may be purchased online at idahofallsarts.org, by calling 208-522-0471 or visiting the box office at 498 A St. Idaho Falls Arts Council staff is available from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. today and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.