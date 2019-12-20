Christmas at the MuseumFrom 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, the Museum of Idaho offers half-off of regular admission. The Northwest Living History Association will be in attendance to help make historic holiday crafts.The museum is located at 200 N. Eastern Ave. Visit museumofidaho.org or call 208-522-1400.
Fly tying demoFor the first time, local fisherman Buddy Shaw is the presenter for Jimmy’s All Season Angler’s fly tying demonstration. Shaw grew up fly fishing local waters and the steelhead rivers of Idaho and Washington The demonstration is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 275 A St. Admission is free. Visit jimmysflyshop.com or call 208-524-7160.
Live nativityThe Calvary Baptist Church, 785 First St., holds its live nativity every 25 minutes from 7-9 p.m. today and Saturday. Admission is free. Visit facebook.com/CBCIF.
‘A Classic Christmas’“A Classic Christmas” features Jacie Sites, Idaho Brass Quintet and CrossPoint Community Players. The show is at 7 p.m. today and Saturday with a matinee showing at 2 p.m. at the Idaho Falls Civic Center, 501 S. Holmes Ave. Admission is $5 with one canned food item per child (12 and under). Tickets can be purchased at tix.com or at the door. Food donations support the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission.
EBR-IThe Experimental Breeder Reactor I will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The decommissioned reactor is 50 miles west of Idaho Falls on U.S. Highway 20. Visit inl.gov.
‘A Muppet’s Christmas Carol’A film screening of the “A Muppet’s Christmas Carol” is at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Romance Theater, 2 E. Main St., in Rexburg. Admission is $2 and can be paid at the door. Visit facebook.com/theromancetheater.