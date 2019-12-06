Find Santa’s Puppy, Tracker
Once again, Tracker has gone missing in Downtown Idaho Falls. The Civitan Plaza is handing out maps starting at noon Saturday. The event running until 3 p.m. takes children to various businesses on a scavenger hunt. Once the hunt is completed, children can visit WeeBee Toys, 492 Shoup Ave., to be given praise by Santa Claus for their efforts. There is no cost to participate, but children are asked to dress warmly. Call 208-535-0399 or visit downtownidahofalls.com for information.
Fly-tying demo
Jimmy’s All Seasons Angler holds a fly-tying demo with Chris Williams from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 245 A St. Specializing in dries and emergers for spring creeks, tail waters and still waters, Chris Williams has written feature articles for the magazine “Fly Fusion,” is a columnist for “Whiting Farms Newsletter,” and participates in expositions and classes throughout the Northwest. For information, visit jimmysflyshop.com, call 208-524-7160 or email jimmys@ida.net.
Celebrate Seniors
The talents of many local senior citizens are showcased Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Idaho Falls Senior Center, 535 W. 21st St. Interested participants may contact Senior Solutions representative Chanse Powell at 208-821-0955 or email info@seniorsolutionscp.com. For information on Senior Solutions or the program as a whole, visit seniorsolutionscp.com or call the listed number.
Book sale
To benefit the local library, Friends of the Idaho Falls Public Library hold a two-day book sale in the library basement, 457 W. Broadway. The sale is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Saturday. Visit ifpl.org/friends-book-sales or call Migan at 208-754-8806.
‘Christmas with the Choralaires’
The Idaho Falls Choralaires perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Thunder Ridge Performing Arts Center, 4941 First St. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. Visit facebook.com/pg/TheIdahoFallsChoralaires, ifchoralaires.com or email director@ifchoralaries.com for information.
Christmas Cantata
First Evangelical Church’s Christmas Cantata is at 10:15 a.m., 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday at 455 W. Sunnyside Road. Admission is free, but monetary donations benefit the Idaho Falls Community Food Basket, the Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen and the local Meals on Wheels program. Call 208-522-9301 for information.
Midnight Madness
Rigby’s annual Midnight Madness event and light parade are today. The light parade themed “Miracle on Main Street” begins at 6:30 p.m. traveling down Main Street from North First West to Clark Street. Santa Claus will visit with families in Bennion Park after the parade with multiple business staying open until the midnight hour with a silent auction from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Venue Studios, 142 E. Main St. Auction proceeds benefit The Giving Cupboard.
Santa Claus visit
To engage children in reading, Santa Claus visits Mrs. Powell’s Bakery at 19 E. Main St., in Rexburg, from 11 a.m. to noon. Saturday. The bakery owner Amy Romriell and Santa Claus character will read Christmas-themed books in the kid’s corner of the bakery. Visit mrs-powells.business.site or call 208-419-0273 for information.