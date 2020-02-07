The Peking Acrobats
At 7:30 p.m. today, The Peking Acrobats perform at the Colonial Theater, 450 A St. The group has performed for 30 years, giving a new insight into Chinese acrobatics by utilizing stunts, trick-cycling and gymnastics to music and high-tech special effects. Tickets range from $35-$45, depending upon seating preferences. Tickets can be purchased online at idahofallsarts.org, by calling 208-522-0471 or visiting the box office at 498 A St. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Water-wise Gardening
The Idaho Falls Community Garden Association holds "Water-wise Gardening" from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday in Room 211 of the Center for Higher Education Building at University Place, Science Center Drive. This lecture discusses proper methods of irrigation. Visit ifcga.org, call 208-524-0383 or email growifcga@gmail.com.
Fly-tying demonstration
Pocatello resident Wes Ashcraft is presenting at Jimmy's All Seasons Angler, 275 A St., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Ashcraft fishes mostly still water on pontoon boats and will be demonstrating how to tie a variety of his preferred flies. Call 208-524-7160, visit jimmysflyshop.com or email jimmys@ida.net.
‘Elvis and the Nifty ’50s’
Alongside the Collectors’ Corner Museum’s permanent display of more than 125 exhibits is their feature exhibition “Elvis and the Nifty ’50s.” The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday with this exhibit being on display until mid-April. Questions can be directed to 208-528-9900.
Snowshoe walk
Craters of the Moon holds their ranger-guided snowshoe walks from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays throughout February, depending upon conditions. Participants will have the opportunity to view the winter changes of the national monument on this 1.5 mile trek. Snowshoes are available for use. Visit nps.gov/crmo.
‘Darwin & Dinosaurs‘
Inspired by Charles Darwin’s life and work, “Darwin & Dinosaurs” is the feature exhibition at the Museum of Idaho, 200 N. Eastern Ave. Admission fees are $12 for adults, $11 for seniors (62+), $10 for youth (4-17) and college students with a valid ID. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Visit museumofidaho.org or call 208-522-1400.