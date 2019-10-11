Kristin Chenoweth
Actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth is performing at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Colonial Theater, 450 A St., as part of the theater’s centennial celebration. Tickets range from $100-$150, depending on seating preferences. Tickets and more information can be obtained online at idahofallsarts.org/kristin-chenoweth, by calling 208-522-0471 or visiting the box office at 498 A St. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today or 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.
Hoedown for Humanity
Habitat for Humanity’s fundraiser “Hoedown for Humanity” begins at 6 p.m. today with a cocktail hour preceding dinner at 7 p.m. This event takes place at Grand Teton Event Center, 3885 Crestwood Lane. Live music will be performed by 40 Somethin’ Band with live and silent auctions and a dessert dash. The tickets are $60. Call 208-528-0298.
Bridal Parade
The 2019 East Idaho Bridal Parade and Bridal Show is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at a variety of locations. The locations include The Waterfront in Snake River Landing, The Hilton Garden Inn, The Arbor, The Ballroom at the Healing Sanctuary, Loft 745, LaBelle Lake, The Venue, The Sereno, The Avenues and The Atrium. Shows will be held every hour starting at 11 a.m. Admission is free. This event includes local and regional vendors. Visit tinyurl.com/y5y3m4hh.
‘Darwin & Dinosaurs’
The Museum of Idaho presents “Darwin & Dinosaurs” in their new exhibition hall. Alongside the casts of 14 species of dinosaurs, this event features items from Charles Darwin’s life, work and voyage that inspired “On the Origin of Species.” Admission is $12 for adults, $11 for seniors (62+), $10 for youth (4-17) and college students with ID. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. This feature exhibit is available until May 31. Visit museumofidaho.org or call 208-522-1400.
Farmers market
The Idaho Falls Farmers Market continues from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Memorial Drive. The market has locally grown fruits and vegetables, bread, pastries, plants, handcrafted items and specialty meats. The market runs every Saturday through October. Visit idahofallsfarmersmarket.org, call 208-339-3230 or email idahofallsfarmersmarket@gmail.com. Their website includes a list of vendors and updates.
RailShow 2018
The annual RailShow returns to Idaho Falls on Saturday and Sunday at the Idaho Falls Recreation Center, 520 Memorial Drive. The event runs 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Model railroads displayed in several scales. The event also will feature a LEGO layout, swapping and commercial dealers. There also will be trains attendees can ride in the parking lot. Admission $3 with canned food donations for the food bank, $4 without. Children 10 and under will be admitted for free. For information, go to tinyurl.com/RailShow-2019.