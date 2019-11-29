Fly-tying demoJimmy’s All Season Angler, 275 A St., holds its fly-tying demo from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday with featured tier Ben Swaner. The demonstration is free to the public. Call 208-524-7160 or email jimmys@ida.net.
Horse-drawn trolley ridesDowntown Idaho Falls horse-drawn trolley rides begin at 2 p.m. Saturday and also will be available from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7, 14 and 21. This annual offering can be taken at the Civitan Plaza, the corner of Park Avenue and B Street. Visit downtownidahofalls.com or call 208-535-0399.
‘Talley’s Folley’The romantic play “Talley’s Folley” will be performed by Brigham Young University-Idaho theater students through Dec. 6 at 525 S. Center St., in Rexburg. This two-actor show costs $6 for the general public, $3 for BYU-Idaho students. To view showtimes or purchase tickets, visit byui.edu/tickets. The ticket office can also be reached at 208-496-3170.
‘Darwin & Dinosaurs‘Inspired by Charles Darwin’s life and work, “Darwin & Dinosaurs” is the feature exhibition at the Museum of Idaho, 200 N. Eastern Ave. Admission fees are $12 for adults, $11 for seniors (62+), $10 for youth (4-17) and college students with a valid ID. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Visit museumofidaho.org or call 208-522-1400.
‘Elvis and the Nifty ’50s’Alongside the Collectors’ Corner Museum’s permanent display of over 125 exhibits is their feature exhibition “Elvis and the Nifty ’50s.” The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday with this exhibit being on display until mid-April. Questions can be directed to 208-528-9900.