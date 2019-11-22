‘Dixit Dominus’The Chamber Choir of Idaho, Anam Cara, joins the Brigham Young University-Idaho Baroque Ensemble to perform George Frideric Handel’s “Dixit Dominus” at AmeriHealth, 665 John Adams Parkway. The performance at 4 p.m. requires no admission fee, but donations are appreciated to anamcarasingers.org.
‘The Audience‘As part of the National Theater Live series, the 2013 London performance of Tony Award-winning “The Audience” is screened at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the MC Theater, 271 W. Broadway. Tickets are $20 for the general public, $12 for students. Visit idahofallsarts.org/national-theatre-live-1920 to purchase tickets or view additional performances held through April 11. Tickets also can be purchased at the box office at 498 A St. between 9 a.m.-3 p.m. today and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. The office can be reached at 208-522-0471.
Harvest MarketThunder Ridge Harvest Market is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 4941 First St. Food and craft vendors are in attendance. Admission is free. Visit idahocraftfairs.com/harvest-market.
Open houseThe Artists Studio Open House is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 13 and 14 at the Willard Arts Center, 498 A St. Artisans are displaying and selling handmade gift items, including jewelry, ornaments, fine arts and more. Visit idahofallsarts.org.
Open gymEagle Rock Gymnastics, 2788 East 14th North, holds open gym from 6-10 p.m. Saturdays. This time includes games and free time for children aged 5 and older. Refreshments are available for purchase. First-time attendees receive half-off admission at $5. Visit eaglerockgym.com or call 208-227-4074.
University Orchestra The BYU-Idaho University Orchestra presents “The Nightmare Before Christmas and Thanksgiving” at 7:30 p.m. today in the Barrus Concert Hall at 525 S. Center St., in Rexburg. The orchestra’s set includes fall harvest fiddle and folk Christmas music. Tickets are available at the campus ticket office with costs being $6 for the general public. Visit calendar.byui.edu for more information or call 208-496-3170.
Jazz Lab BandThe jazz arrangements of Duke Ellington, Count Basie and Pat Metheny are performed by the Jazz Lab Band Concert at 7:30 p.m. today in the Ensemble Hall at BYU-Idaho, 525 S. Center St., in Rexburg. Tickets can be purchased at the campus ticket office with costs being $6 for the general public. Visit calendar.byui.edu for more information or call 208-496-3170.
‘A Star on My Heart‘“A Star on My Heart” based on the real-life experiences of Inge Auerbacher, a Holocaust survivor, will be performed at Teton High School, 555 E. Ross Ave., in Driggs. Showtimes are today and Saturday at 7 p.m. with a matinee performance at 2 p.m. Saturday.